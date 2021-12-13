ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workers Are Using ‘Mouse Movers’ So They Can Use the Bathroom in Peace #Telework #Lifehack @VICE

By Anne Barela
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeah didn’t expect her TikTok video about a work-from-home hack to go viral. She started using a mouse mover—a small device placed under her computer mouse, to keep the cursor active—after her job as a business lead in advertising transitioned to remote work at the start of the pandemic. Her company-issued...

#Hack#Computer Mouse#Optical Mouse#Lifehack#Telework#Tiktok#Working#Usb#Makers#Adafruit
