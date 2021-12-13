ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

US approves Indigenous name change for Colorado mountain

By The Associated Press
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZcPI_0dLUY97j00

DENVER (AP) — A federal panel has approved renaming a Colorado peak after a Cheyenne woman who facilitated relations between white settlers and Native American tribes in the early 19th century, part of a broader campaign to replace derogatory place names across the United States.

Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain, which is pronounced “mess-taw-HAY,” bears the name of and honors an influential translator also known as Owl Woman who mediated between Native Americans and white traders and soldiers in what is now southern Colorado.

The renaming of what was known as Squaw Mountain, 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Denver, comes after U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland formally declared “squaw” a derogatory term in November and said she is taking steps to remove it from federal government use and to rename other derogatory place names . Haaland is the nation’s first Native American Cabinet official.

Thursday’s unanimous vote by the U.S. Geological Survey’s Board on Geographic Names also comes as part of national efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color after 2020 protests calling for racial justice reform.

The word “squaw,” derived from the Algonquin language, may once have simply meant “woman.” But over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women.

Earlier this year, California’s Squaw Valley Ski Resort changed its name to Palisades Tahoe . The resort is in Olympic Valley, which was known as Squaw Valley until it hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics. Tribes in the region had been asking the resort to change its name for decades.

The renaming of Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain was applauded by Teanna Limpy, director of the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Historic Preservation Office and a leading proponent of the change, according to a Colorado Politics report .

“A derogatory name that is meant to diminish the sacredness and power of our women is no more,” Limpy said in a statement. “Mestaa’ėhehe will be standing tall on that mountain for many generations to come, continuing to be a story of inspiration for all and perhaps a story that also inspires others to continue to learn other Indigenous cultures and languages.”

The name change of the 11,486-foot (3,501-meter) peak, located in the Arapahoe and Roosevelt national forests, is the first of several geographic name changes being considered by a state panel.

Among them is 14,265-foot (4,348-meter) Mount Evans, named after John Evans, Colorado’s second territorial governor. Evans resigned after an 1864 U.S. cavalry massacre of more than 200 Arapaho and Cheyenne people, most of them women, children, and the elderly, at Sand Creek in what is now southeastern Colorado.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 12

Sue Stearns Forward
3d ago

Pretty soon students will not have to study history! Because there won’t be any!! Thanks for nothing you ??

Reply
7
Randy Kirkwood
3d ago

I'm too old to rewrite history stop changing the names of everything come on they've been there a hundred years leave it alone regardless

Reply
2
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

First case of the omicron variant detected on Colorado’s Western Slope

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) – On December 15, Garfield County Public Health (GCPH) was notified that a vaccinated individual tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has been tracking the spread of the variant throughout the state. There have been four confirmed cases of omicron […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Colorado reaches proposed settlement for 2015 mine spill

DENVER (AP) — A mining company has agreed to pay Colorado $1.6 million to resolve its liability for natural resource damage related to the 2015 Gold King Mine spill that fouled rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office says a consent decree with Sunnyside Gold Corp. is being filed in […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Colorado Rockies, plains pummeled by powerful wind storm

DENVER (AP) — High winds whipped across the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, knocking out power, closing roads and highways, and forcing the cancellation or delay of hundreds of flights. The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph (97-129 kph) along Colorado’s Front Range throughout the day and gusts of up […]
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KREX

Federal appeals panel dismisses long-running TABOR lawsuit

DENVER (AP) — The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Colorado’s strict constitutional tax and spending limits. Colorado Politics reports that the court dismissed the lawsuit, filed in 2011 by a group of elected officials who argued that the voter-approved 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights violates the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees […]
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
KREX

Surgeon dies in small plane crash in northern Colorado

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Officials have released the name of a 46-year-old Steamboat Springs man who was killed when his plane crashed at the top of Emerald Mountain in northern Colorado. Steamboat Pilot & Today reports Dr. Clint Devin was flying into Steamboat Springs from Cody, Wyoming when he crashed Friday evening. Routt County Search and […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy