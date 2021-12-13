ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicente Fernández, ‘El Rey of Rancheras,’ dead at 81

By Nexstar Media Wire, Paola Cepeda
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( KVEO ) – Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, “Don Chente,” has died at the age of 81.

Fernández was know for iconic songs like “Volver, Volver” and “Hermoso Cariño.” He was known to many as “El Rey de las Rancheras.”

The announcement was made on the singer’s social media pages , stating he had passed away early Sunday morning.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for the audience,” Fernández’s family said on his official Instagram account. “Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”

He had battled numerous health issues in recent years. He was recently hospitalized after falling at his ranch, which caused trauma to his spinal cord.

Fernández sold more than 50 million records and appeared in more than 30 films. In April 2016, he said goodbye to the stage before about 85,000 people in Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Spectators had traveled from northern Mexico as well as the United States, Colombia and other Latin American countries for the occasion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

