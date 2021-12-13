ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam resigning at end of 2021

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday the departure of Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam.

She is set to resign from her position at the end of 2021. According to Governor Wolf, Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter will serve as acting secretary.

I am proud to have worked with Acting Secretary Beam over the past several years, and the commonwealth has been fortunate to have had the benefit of her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially as the Department of Health oversaw a massive vaccine roll-out over the course of the past year,” said Gov. Wolf.

Before taking over for former-secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary Beam served as Governor Wolf’s Deputy Chief of Staff and assisted in the coordination of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 pandemic response in 2020. Beam also worked in the insurance sector, serving as the Chief of Staff to the Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner.

“Thank you to Governor Wolf, his leadership team, and the incredibly dedicated Department of Health employees,” said Acting Secretary Beam. “Serving as Acting Secretary during such a critical time in public health has been the most humbling honor of my career,” said Beam.

Klinepeter is thankful for the leadership of Governor Wolf and Acting Secretary Beam, and is poised to move forward in her new position.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the tremendous employees at the Department of Health and ensuring public health remains a top priority throughout the commonwealth.”

