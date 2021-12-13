ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion became an award-winning humanitarian and college graduate all in one weekend

By Maia Kedem
 3 days ago

This past weekend, was quite a big one for Megan Pete, who we all obviously know as Megan Thee Stallion . Not only did she graduate from HBCU Texas Southern University, a goal of hers that's been years in the making, but she also received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award in her hometown of Houston.

Of course being a celebrity college graduate means certain precautions need to be taken. But if you think that Ms. Pete was too bad and boujee to walk across the stage to accept her diploma in health administration, well then you’d be wrong. In fact, she even let her fans know they could watch her doing so via livestream on TSU's website.

After the ceremony, Megan took to social media to commemorate her day with a graduation day photo dump including a snapshot of her diploma case and a Ferrero Rocher wearing a cap. And, of course, her lovely self in a cap and gown. “Meg Thee Graduate 👩🏽‍🎓 I know my parents are looking down on me so proud💙 Thank you everyone for all the love today,” she captioned the post.

And as if that wasn’t incredible enough, the very next day, the Houston Hottie was presented the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award in her hometown by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee , who shared her gratitude to have a young woman like her give back to the community.

"This award has not been given out often, or to many," Lee said. "That is why it remains a special part in our congressional district. The district has almost 1 million people. When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history.”

"I'm so honored," Megan said. "It's my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me. My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her.”

While it's usually Megan doing the giving, as she was taught to do, this weekend she was on the receiving end and we don’t only mean the award and diploma. On her graduation day, Meg was celebrated for her hard work and achievements by countless fans and her famous friends, including Cardi B and Taraji P. Henson .

And of course, we can’t forget Meg’s boyfriend Pardi Fontaine , who according to her fans “Chanel’d her down” with his graduation gifts during and intimate dinner celebration with several of her close loved ones.

Congrats Megan!

