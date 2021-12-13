ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

Santa visits with children at Aurora Memorial Library

By Staff Report
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
Good little boys and girls had a chance to meet Santa Claus and his helpers at Aurora Memorial Library on Dec. 10.

The event kicked off in the downstairs gallery of the library where there was a craft for children to make prior to Santa’s arrival. After greeting everyone, Santa sat near the fireplace on the main floor of the library, where children had the opportunity to talk to the jolly old elf while their parents could take photos.

If you missed Santa, there are still opportunities to get in the holiday spirit at the library. There are a variety of holiday crafts in the children’s area throughout the month of December. More information about these and other library programs is available on the Portage County District Library website, www.portagelibrary.org.

