ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

Pledges Trickle in as Aurora One Fund approaches 79% of goal

By Courtesy of Aurora One Fund
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago

The One Fund has reached 79% of the $67,000 goal.

As of this week, 260 residents returned pledge cards out of more than 9,600 mailed to Aurora households. The business drive accounted for 7% of the funds received, so far, in the campaign.

The Aurora One Fund still needs more than $16,000 to reach the goal and to fully fund the grants the advisory board has pledged. The fund provides funding to 15 local organizations including the Aurora Memorial Library, Happy Days School, Children’s Advocacy, Town Hall II, Fuller Center (Neighbor to Neighbor), Local Emergency Assistance Fund (LEAF), Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and VOA Food Pantry. As a donor you are able to direct which organizations will receive the funds from your donation.

Incoming pledges and donations have slowed down the past several weeks and the beneficiaries of your generosity depend on the funds that are donated each year.

“We count on donors to be generous during the holiday season,” Executive Director Gary Jancsurak said.

If you need a pledge card, call the number below and a card will be mailed to you. Contributions can be mailed directly to P.O. Box 111, Aurora, Ohio, 44202.

The One Fund is managed by a group of citizens that are all volunteers. There are no paid executives in the organization. The One Fund has less than a 4% administration cost that covers filing fees, postage and printing cost.

Any questions concerning the Aurora One Fund can be directed to Executive Director Gary Jancsurak at 216-570-6274 or President John Schmader at 330-562- 0248.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

Biden's Build Back Better bill suddenly in serious danger

President Biden ’s $2 trillion climate and social spending bill, which appeared to have strong momentum when it passed the House a month ago, now appears to be in real danger of collapsing in the Senate. Democratic senators now concede there is no chance of passing the Build Back...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trickle#Volunteers#Charity#The One Fund#The Aurora One Fund#Children S Advocacy#Fuller Center#Girl Scouts#Voa Food Pantry#P O Box
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

415
Followers
193
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy