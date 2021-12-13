ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bargersville, IN

Christmas comes early at Old Town Waverly Park

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCv4B_0dLUXgw800

A cold wind did not stop people from coming to Old Town Waverly Park Saturday morning to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

An estimated 100 people greeted the couple, who arrived around 11 a.m. courtesy of the Bargersville Fire Department.

The two greeted children of all ages in the historic bank building located in the park.

Also located in the bank was a group of people performing Christmas songs.

The blacksmith and trades center buildings also had activities in them.

The blacksmith building had people hammering out metal items while the trade center building had people creating items from tin and other materials.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

Biden's Build Back Better bill suddenly in serious danger

President Biden ’s $2 trillion climate and social spending bill, which appeared to have strong momentum when it passed the House a month ago, now appears to be in real danger of collapsing in the Senate. Democratic senators now concede there is no chance of passing the Build Back...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Bargersville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Mrs Claus
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

119
Followers
129
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy