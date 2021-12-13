Christmas comes early at Old Town Waverly Park

A cold wind did not stop people from coming to Old Town Waverly Park Saturday morning to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

An estimated 100 people greeted the couple, who arrived around 11 a.m. courtesy of the Bargersville Fire Department.

The two greeted children of all ages in the historic bank building located in the park.

Also located in the bank was a group of people performing Christmas songs.

The blacksmith and trades center buildings also had activities in them.

The blacksmith building had people hammering out metal items while the trade center building had people creating items from tin and other materials.