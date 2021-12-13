Already challenged, US affordable-housing sector faces new hurdles through pandemic

Housing is the cornerstone of our society. When Americans have access to quality, affordable, and sustainable homes, communities thrive. Similarly, many of our nation’s most pressing social, economic, and public health challenges are driven, at least in part, by a shortage of affordable homes. Homelessness, economic inequality, and climate change are all connected to our nation’s increasingly high cost of housing. In the last couple of years, these challenges have only grown more pressing, underscoring the acute need for affordable housing, now.

