Through the Years: 1946 - Mary Kathryn May told Santa to, “help yourself to anything in the icebox”

Deaths: Mark Simms, 59; Anna Martin, 91; Frances “Lou” Tryon, 93.

Both men were hospitalized after Cloverdale Police Officer Luke Brown, 27, who was wearing a ballistic proof vest, was shot in the chest by a single shotgun blast by alleged suspect Jeffrey Hunter, 48, before returning fire, wounding Hunter in the torso.

Valley Optical reopened at their new location in the former Owen County State Bank auto branch building located at 524 East Morgan Street, Spencer.

The Garden Club’s decorated parking meter took People’s Choice at the Christmas On The Square festivities.

Mabel Keller was remembered by family on the 8th anniversary of her death.

10 years (2011)

Deaths: Loretta Scholl, 69; Ava Kelley, 89; Jacqueline Morris, 78; Jo Lucas, 84; Donna Kinnick, 79.

Darren Collenbaugh, 20, of Coal City, was injured in the hand and abdomen when the muzzle loading rifle he was using to hunt deer misfired.

Donna Dorsett wrote in to thank the gentleman who found and returned her lost ring which had been a 50th wedding anniversary present from her husband, Fred.

The Braysville Homemakers Club was selling Poinsettias to benefit the Owen County Humane Society.

Earl Bunch, Spencer, won the .22 caliber Henry Golden Boy rifle raffled off by the Spencer Fraternal Order of Police.

About 40 students were sent home after an outbreak of head lice was discovered at Spencer Elementary School.

Joan Griffin was remembered on what would have been her 76th birthday.

Mearl Brown was remembered by family on the 3rd anniversary of his death.

25 years (1996)

Births: A son born to Brad and Jennifer Trimble; a son born to Jason and Trina Christy; a son born to Jeff and Cheryl Routen; a son born to Chelsey Young.

Deaths: Blanche Burnette, 87; Laura Schwering, 77; Virginia Hughes, 78; Richard “Rick” Harmon, 30; Ulra “Betty” Bault, 84; William Ranshaw, 55; Ruby Naanes, 94; Margaret McHaley, 79; Nancy Parks, 83; George Williams, 67; Richard Culler, 74; Eliza Shumaker, 95.

Anniversaries: William and Christina (Stanley) Ranard celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Earl and Delores (Dusenbery) Clouse celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Brian Wampler completed basic training at the Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

Amidst a building project, the Owen County Public Library lost its 2nd Head Librarian within the space of two years with the resignation of Lynn Jurewicz, who cited conflict with the Board in her decision.

Juanita Fulk, 861 West Hillside Avenue, Spencer, underwent a blood transfusion due to bleeding ulcers.

Turner. J.R. Woodward, of Indianapolis, purchased Wasatch Lake from Dr. Larry Davis, also of Indianapolis, who had purchased the 250-acre property in 1986 and changed its name from Barnes Lake.

Ione Fulk found Julian Duling’s peacock.

David Schwab, new owner of the Gosport Grocery, donated a pickup truck full of nonperishable goods to the Gosport Emergency Food Pantry.

Two horses were found three miles west of Walmart.

Donald Chambers was remembered on the 2nd anniversary of his death.

50 years (1971)

Birth: A son, Gregory Dean, born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Wall.

Deaths: Bessie McGuire, 72; Russell Baugh, 83; Lucy Smith, 89; Harold Knoy, 68; Edgar Price, 82.

Gary Peed, 19, Indianapolis, was sentenced to serve between 1 and 10 years after being found guilty of the attempted armed robbery of the Jordan Village Store owned by Roy Swank.

An unnamed juvenile was being held in the brutal assault on University High School student Cynthia “Cindy” Coia, 17, who was found unconscious on a rural lane near the Marlin School suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and a beating inflicted with a hammer.

The Patriot’s varsity boys basketball team scored six points in the last 15 seconds of the game to defeat the Brown County Eagles 63 – 57.

Three members of the Owen Valley High School varsity boys basketball team, Denny Campbell, Brad Farmer, and Steve Boruff, were named to the West Central Conference All-Conference squad.

Danny Cunningham broke his left arm playing varsity basketball for Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri.

Myrtle Allen’s shed burned behind her home located at 358 South Main Street, Spencer.

James Decker was named supervisor of 6 out of the 17 Tresslar Department Stores, including the one in Spencer.

Major improvements were being made at Pine Woods Golf Course with a permanent bridge over Rattlesnake Creek.

The New Tivoli was screening the comedy film Norwood starring Glen Campbell, Kim Darby, and Joe Namath.

Gail Abrell retired as Bailiff for the Owen County Circuit Court with hopes of devoting more time to his farm.

Eugene Job, superintendent at McCormick’s Creek State Park, resigned as Owen County Republican Central Committee chairman with vice-chair Ruth Weddle temporarily taking over the position.

Robert Long was remembered by family on the 4th anniversary of his death.

75 years (1946)

Births: A son, Rodney Gene, born to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Gray; a son, Roger Roland, born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kunitz.

Deaths: May Edwards, 86; Riley “Morton” Mugg, 77; John Vandeventer, 79; William McCarty, 77; Josephine Scott, 80.

Former pitcher for the Washington Senators baseball team, Walter “The Big Train” Johnson died of a brain tumor at the age of 59.

Twelve people were killed in a train crash near Mansfield, Ohio.

Authorities were seeking information about Harold Litten, of Spencer, who hadn’t been heard from since a letter was received September 28th postmarked from Franklin, Indiana stating he was going to Missouri.

“Big John” Borrowcliff, of Spencer, was the starting center for Butler University men’s varsity basketball team.

Wilma’s Beauty Shoppe, located in the Spencer Hotel Building, was offering half off the cost of permanent waves in a Get Acquainted special.

Beer by the case was available at Hap’s Tavern on the south side of the square, Spencer.

Sandy Rea let Santa know that she was leaving a Coke in the icebox for him.

Mary Kathryn May told Santa to, “help yourself to anything in the icebox.”

