VOTE: Mansfield News Journal Male Athlete of the Week
• Lexington’s Hudson Moore scored 21 points and collected 11 rebounds in a 53-50 win over Madison.
• Shelby’s Marshall Shepherd scored 17 points in a 64-61 win over Harding.
• Ontario’s Ethan Turnbaugh scored two pins during the Crestview Super Tri helping the Warriors win the night with two team victories.
• Ontario’s Darian Delbrugge scored 16 points in a 58-36 win over Clear Fork.
• Plymouth’s Shae Sparks won the 150-pound weight class at the Clear Fork Wrestling Invite.
• Plymouth’s Andrew Miller won the 126-pound weight class at the Clear Fork Wrestling Invite.
• Lucas’ Zane Finley won the 215-pound weight class at the Clear Fork Wrestling Invite with a pin in the final round.
• Mansfield Christian’s Amarr Davis scored 24 points in a 54-40 Mid-Buckeye Conference win over Loudonville.
• Lucas’ Logan and Corbin Toms combined for 24 points in the Cubs’ 40-31 win over Central Christian. Logan had 10 points with 12 rebounds while Corbin had 14 points with three 3-pointers.
• Crestview’s Owen Barker scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 66-37 win over St. Paul after scoring eight in a 62-44 win over Crestline.
• Galion’s Hudson Miller exploded for 26 points in the Tigers’ win over MOAC rival Clear Fork, it snapped a 36-game losing streak dating back to Jan. 14, 2020.
• Wynford’s Kobie Naufzinger bowled a 403 in the Royals’ win over Cardington on Thursday to move to 5-0 on the season.
Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Friday.
