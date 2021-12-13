ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

VOTE: Mansfield News Journal Male Athlete of the Week

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCAX8_0dLUXRe700

It is that time of the week again.

Cast your vote for the Mansfield News Journal Male Athlete of the Week.

Here are your nominees:

• Lexington’s Hudson Moore scored 21 points and collected 11 rebounds in a 53-50 win over Madison.

• Shelby’s Marshall Shepherd scored 17 points in a 64-61 win over Harding.

• Ontario’s Ethan Turnbaugh scored two pins during the Crestview Super Tri helping the Warriors win the night with two team victories.

• Ontario’s Darian Delbrugge scored 16 points in a 58-36 win over Clear Fork.

• Plymouth’s Shae Sparks won the 150-pound weight class at the Clear Fork Wrestling Invite.

• Plymouth’s Andrew Miller won the 126-pound weight class at the Clear Fork Wrestling Invite.

• Lucas’ Zane Finley won the 215-pound weight class at the Clear Fork Wrestling Invite with a pin in the final round.

• Mansfield Christian’s Amarr Davis scored 24 points in a 54-40 Mid-Buckeye Conference win over Loudonville.

• Lucas’ Logan and Corbin Toms combined for 24 points in the Cubs’ 40-31 win over Central Christian. Logan had 10 points with 12 rebounds while Corbin had 14 points with three 3-pointers.

• Crestview’s Owen Barker scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 66-37 win over St. Paul after scoring eight in a 62-44 win over Crestline.

• Galion’s Hudson Miller exploded for 26 points in the Tigers’ win over MOAC rival Clear Fork, it snapped a 36-game losing streak dating back to Jan. 14, 2020.

• Wynford’s Kobie Naufzinger bowled a 403 in the Royals’ win over Cardington on Thursday to move to 5-0 on the season.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Friday.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

Biden's Build Back Better bill suddenly in serious danger

President Biden ’s $2 trillion climate and social spending bill, which appeared to have strong momentum when it passed the House a month ago, now appears to be in real danger of collapsing in the Senate. Democratic senators now concede there is no chance of passing the Build Back...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
City
Cardington, OH
City
Crestline, OH
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ontario, OH
Mansfield, OH
Sports
City
Mansfield, OH
City
Loudonville, OH
City
Galion, OH
City
Logan, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#The Crestview Super Tri#Clear Fork#Central Christian#Tigers#Moac#Royals
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

257
Followers
208
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy