ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lori Harvey Sparkles In Silver Dress While Judging 2021 Miss Universe Competition

By Kelby Vera
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

The stunner’s dazzling dress was enough to distract from the beauty queens on stage. She was one of the evening’s judges along with Adriana Lima.

Lori Harvey, 24, wowed while judging the annual Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel on Dec. 12. The rising star turned heads wearing a sexy silver dress which showcased her glowing skin and delicate decolletage. The breathtaking frock featured intricate beading and embellishments along with skinny spaghetti straps and a low V-neck to highlight Lori’s toned shoulders and chest. Glamming things up, she wore her hang in romantic waves and had rocked flawless makeup.

The SKN by LH founder was joined by model Adriana Lima, 40, during her judging duties. The Brazilian bombshell also went for a sultry-chic look while donning a white jacket and sleek tresses with green statement earrings. The rest of the judges consisted of Puerto Rican actress Adamari Lopez, daytime TV star Rena Sofer, and Filipina model Marian Rivera,

Lori’s dad Steve Harvey, 64, was also around to host the evening’s affair. She goofed around him backstage, snapping the Family Feud star for social media. His hosting duties went smoothly as he crowned Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, as the winner. It was a far different scene than in 2015, when he accidentally announced the wrong winner on the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDFoz_0dLUX3nA00
Lori Harvey and Adriana Lima wow while judging Miss Universe on Dec. 12. (Ariel Schalit/AP/Shutterstock)

Harnaaz was beyond gracious as she accepted the honor. She admitted she was “overwhelmed”, reminding the audience it has been “21 years since India got the Miss Universe crown and it’s happening right now.” The queen offered some encouragement, saying “[I] believed in myself, and that’s why I’m standing here today.”

Lori and Steve’s trip abroad comes after her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, admitted he’s “in love” with the beauty. The Creed actor spilled his feelings without directly mentioning Lori while appearing on The View on Dec. 9. There, he told the table, “One of the things that helps me choose roles or which ones I stay away from is how much I feel like I have to give to the role. Certain life experiences I never had. So I didn’t feel like I could pull from a personal place. I could not make it connect to me. Now that I am in a place where I have fallen in love. I know what that’s like.” Michael can next be seen on screen in the romance A Journal For Jordan, out Christmas Day.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Steve Harvey Catches Himself Amidst Mistake At Miss Universe 2021: ‘They’re Trying To Get Me’

Six years after Steve Harvey’s disastrous blunder at Miss Universe, he nearly pulled the same mistake once again while hosting the 2021 pageant. Steve Harvey took extra caution when reading the teleprompter at this year’s Miss Universe pageant, and it helped him from making a bizarre error as host of the event. Steve was about to announce the winner of the pageant, and it came down to Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira. As he read the teleprompter, he said, “Congratulations, Portugal…” However, he took a moment to pause and realize that Portugal wasn’t even one of the remaining contenders. After processing the situation, he fixed the mistake before it went any further.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Rocks Sexy Black Velvet Halter Gown With Sheer Top At ‘House Of Gucci’ NYC Premiere

Lady Gaga looked glam in a custom Giorgio Armani halter gown at the premiere of ‘House of Gucci’ in New York. Father, son and house of Giorgio Armani: Lady Gaga dazzled in a custom Armani velvet gown at the premiere of House of Gucci in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The singer, 35, looked like Hollywood glamour personified in the ensemble that featured a tulle and crystal halter top. The pièce de résistance? An extravagant, oversized bow situated on her neck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rena Sofer
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Marian Rivera
Person
Adriana Lima
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Lori Harvey
jammin1057.com

Michael B. Jordan Shares Intimate Pics With Lori Harvey for 1-Year Anniversary

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday (November 16) and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. “Happy Anniversary,” the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. “It’s been a year crazy!!”
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Steve Harvey On ‘Miss Universe’ Fail Again? Comedian Criticized After Asking Pageant Winner to Do This on Stage

Another year has passed, and Steve Harvey has returned to host the annual "Miss Universe," however, the comedian has received criticism as soon as the show ended. There was a part in the night where the "Family Guy" host asked Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu from India to make an animal impression on stage, which doesn't seem acceptable for the fans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Miss Universe 2015#Skn#Lh#Brazilian#Puerto Rican#Filipina
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Brings a Pop of Party to Biz-Chic Outfit With Semi-Sheer Sparkly Top and Strappy Sandals to Valentino’s Art Basel Event

Lori Harvey put a glam twist on business attire yesterday at the Valentino Party Collection at the Rubell Museum in Miami. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey suited up in sparkles for the event. She sported an ivory white-colored oversized blazer that draped down her legs. She paired the jacket with a matching miniskirt that featured the same stitch material. The star brought a pop of party to the ensemble with her top. The shirt featured a semi-sheer sequin fabric with a sparkle-coated neckline. The 24-year-old kept it simple with accessories. For jewelry, she wore a pair of rectangular sparkle-covered dangly earrings. She...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021 in Bejeweled Mermaid Dress & 6-Inch Metallic Heels

There’s new royalty in the Miss Universe world. On Sunday, Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, was officially named Miss Universe 2021 in Israel. The international competition hosted by legendary entertainer, Steve Harvey, featured 80 contestants vying for the tiara. A favorite from the beginning, she celebrated the crowning among the final three, including Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira. Harnaaz will move to New York City in the new year to represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during her reign. When asked about her journey, Sandhu explained that this opportunity is a dream come true as she is very...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Lori Harvey Does Expensive Taste Test With Cosmo Magazine

Beauty influencer Lori Harvey launched her skincare line, SKN by LH, so she knows a thing or two about luxury and gorgeousness. Watch more Expensive Taste Test that she did with Cosmopolitan magazine, I feel yah Lori, I love luxury products as well lol! I have been told over the years that I too have very expensive taste! I got that from my mom, I can’t help it!
SKIN CARE
HOLAUSA

Adamari López will be a judge at Miss Universe 2021

After her successful performance in Telemundo’s Así se Baila, Adamari López is ready to shine in the 70th edition of Miss Universe taking place in Eilat, Israel. The television host traveled to the Middle East to participate as a judge in the beauty pageant, which will air live...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
111K+
Followers
12K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy