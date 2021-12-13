ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Stevie J: Kicked Off A Flight On His Way To Atlanta

By Don Juan Fasho
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4n4r_0dLUWz8o00

More drama is coming Stevie J’s Way.

This time he was kicked off a flight on his way to the ATL.

via: The YBF

Stevie J – or his doppelganger – got caught up in some drama at the airport recently for allegedly boarding with alcohol, which we all know is a NO-NO. Watch video of him arguing with an airline worker, plus deets on him requesting spousal support from his estranged (?) wife Faith Evans inside…

If Stevie J doesn’t do anything else, he’s going to stay in some drama. ( LoveBScott )

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Evans
Person
Stevie J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

2K+
Followers
985
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy