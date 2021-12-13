VOTE: Mansfield News Journal Female Athlete of the Week

It is that time of the week again.

Cast your vote for the Mansfield News Journal Female Athlete of the Week.

Here are your nominees:

• Lucas’ Shelby Grover scored 18 points in a 58-19 win over Crestline.

• Mansfield Christian’s Alexis Rippel scored 13 points in a 41-27 win over Black River.

• Crestview’s Emma Aumend scored 21 points in a 44-16 win over Western Reserve after scoring 14 in a 54-29 win over St. Paul and scored 10 points and adding nine rebounds in a 44-34 win over Mapleton.

• Madison’s Faith Kuhn scored 19 points in a 34-32 overtime win over Northland after scoring 24 in a 38-34 win over Ashland.

• Clear Fork’s Pacey Chrastina scored 14 points in a 61-25 win over Ontario after scoring 11 in a 73-29 win over Hillsdale.

• Mansfield Senior’s Kiyah Wentz scored 15 points in a 44-41 overtime win over Loudonville.

• Shelby’s Olivia Baker scored 21 points in a 56-31 win over Bellevue.

• Lexington’s Kaleigh Leadbetter scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 66-49 win over Willard.

• Wynford’s Averi McMillan scored 27 points in two wins last week for the Lady Royals helping them bounce back from a slow start to the season.

• Buckeye Central’s Emily and Kate Siesel scored 13 points apiece to nearly outscore their old school Seneca East Friday night in a pivotal 48-27 win for the Buckettes.

• Bucyrus’ Emma Tyrrell had a big night against Crestline logging a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double in the Lady Red’s first win of the season.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Friday.

