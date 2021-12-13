ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE: Mansfield News Journal Female Athlete of the Week

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
It is that time of the week again.

Cast your vote for the Mansfield News Journal Female Athlete of the Week.

Here are your nominees:

• Lucas’ Shelby Grover scored 18 points in a 58-19 win over Crestline.

• Mansfield Christian’s Alexis Rippel scored 13 points in a 41-27 win over Black River.

• Crestview’s Emma Aumend scored 21 points in a 44-16 win over Western Reserve after scoring 14 in a 54-29 win over St. Paul and scored 10 points and adding nine rebounds in a 44-34 win over Mapleton.

• Madison’s Faith Kuhn scored 19 points in a 34-32 overtime win over Northland after scoring 24 in a 38-34 win over Ashland.

• Clear Fork’s Pacey Chrastina scored 14 points in a 61-25 win over Ontario after scoring 11 in a 73-29 win over Hillsdale.

• Mansfield Senior’s Kiyah Wentz scored 15 points in a 44-41 overtime win over Loudonville.

• Shelby’s Olivia Baker scored 21 points in a 56-31 win over Bellevue.

• Lexington’s Kaleigh Leadbetter scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 66-49 win over Willard.

• Wynford’s Averi McMillan scored 27 points in two wins last week for the Lady Royals helping them bounce back from a slow start to the season.

• Buckeye Central’s Emily and Kate Siesel scored 13 points apiece to nearly outscore their old school Seneca East Friday night in a pivotal 48-27 win for the Buckettes.

• Bucyrus’ Emma Tyrrell had a big night against Crestline logging a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double in the Lady Red’s first win of the season.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Friday.

