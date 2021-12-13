These are the best ASUS motherboards you can buy in 2021

It may be impossible to source a GPU right now, but it’s not something to be ignored. You can’t possibly build a good gaming PC without adding a graphics card to it. Even the best CPUs require a GPU to allow you to do what you do best — be it gaming, content creation, or any 3D workloads. Sure, there are processors with integrated graphics cards but they’re not going to yield you the best graphics performance. You can check out our existing collection of the best graphics card to find out all your available options on the market across different budgets. In this article, we’ll specifically be looking at the best Nvidia graphics cards you can buy right now.

