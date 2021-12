COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A wanted man who was arrested back in September for charges stemming from an alleged attack on a jogger in 2020 has been indicted. Demontreyon Jackson, 20, of College Station, has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of a protective order two or more times within 12 months and violation of a protective order with assault.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO