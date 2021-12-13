Two landscapers hit by car in Luzerne County
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been injured after being struck by a car Monday morning in Luzerne County.
The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the 500 block of South Mountain Boulevard in Mountain Top.
Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that three landscapers were working on a property when a driver headed southbound crossed into the northbound lane and struck two of them before continuing into the yard of a nearby home.Crews respond to trash fire in Wilkes-Barre
The extent of the injuries are not known at this time but they are not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, it is unknown at this time what charges they might face.
This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.
