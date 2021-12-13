ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Two landscapers hit by car in Luzerne County

By Zachary Smith
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNNsP_0dLUWsxj00

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been injured after being struck by a car Monday morning in Luzerne County.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the 500 block of South Mountain Boulevard in Mountain Top.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzyLe_0dLUWsxj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGHLr_0dLUWsxj00

Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that three landscapers were working on a property when a driver headed southbound crossed into the northbound lane and struck two of them before continuing into the yard of a nearby home.

Crews respond to trash fire in Wilkes-Barre

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, it is unknown at this time what charges they might face.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WBRE

Scranton man dies in freight elevator accident at Moosic manufacturing plant

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway following a food manufacturing plant death in Lackawanna County. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, Charles E. Babcock, 47 of Scranton died as a result of multi traumatic injuries after he was accidentally injured in an industrial accident involving a freight elevator. It happened Friday afternoon […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

State Police looking for missing woman

MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman.   Sherrilyn Bell of Meshoppen was last seen at her residence on November 24 of this year.   Bell is 5’4” tall with hazel eyes, and straight gray hair. If anyone has seen Bell or knows her whereabouts, please contact the Pennsylvania State Gibson Barracks at 570-465-3154. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

‘Project Santa Hazleton to Kentucky’ is underway in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania is stepping up to help tornado victims in Kentucky. Blaise Alexander of Greater Hazleton and Van Hoekelen Greenhouses teamed up for what’s called “Project Santa Hazleton to Kentucky”. A 53-foot trailer is parked at the car dealership along with the airport beltway. The drive is collecting all sorts […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WBRE

Wind blamed for damage at Dailey Park in West Wyoming

WEST WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials originally thought damage to Dailey Park was a case of vandalism, but it turns out high winds are to blame. A Christmas display in a local park was damaged on Monday and at first glance, officials thought vandals were to blame. The community came together on Tuesday and used […]
WEST WYOMING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Accidents
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Wright Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Mountain Top, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Mountain Top, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Bradford County man sentenced for cutting off puppy’s tail

MILAN, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man has been sentenced for cutting off a puppy’s tail late last year. Richard Armitage, 50, was originally arrested and charged with Animal Cruelty after Pennsylvania State Police responded to a home in Ulster in January 2021 for a report of a man swinging a dog in circles […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Hamlin shooting suspect picked up by state police

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect involved in an August shooting in Hamlin was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police Thursday, according to a media release. Police say they obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for Donald Frederick Delade, 36, of Lake Ariel, for his involvement in a shooting that happened on August 3, 2021. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Traffic Accident#Eyewitness News
WBRE

Elmira man sentenced 20 years to life for Park Place murder

(WETM) – Lawrence Williams was sentenced 20 years to life Friday after pleading guilty to second degree murder in connection to the April 14 Park Place shooting that killed 35-year-old Christopher White of Elmira. Police say the shooting was not random and that White had been running away from the shooting from W. Fifth Street […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBRE

State Police charge former Line Mountain principal with felony theft

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a former Line Mountain Assistant Principal and Athletic Director for stealing over $4,000 of the school district’s money. According to State Police, investigators first heard of suspicious activity on October 13th when a manager at Klinger Lumber called the school district to inform them of a purchase […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Water restored for Scranton businesses and residents

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning water main break on Thursday left some Scranton residents and businesses without water all day. As of Friday afternoon, Pennsylvania American Water is reporting that water is restored. Eyewitness News first told you about this water main break that took place at the intersection of Linden Street […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Water main break in Scranton impacts businesses and homes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break is impacting part of Scranton early Thursday morning. Eyewitness News discovered the break just after 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Linden Street and North Seventh Avenue. Police arrived on scene shortly after and closed part of the road that was buckling from the ponding water. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Missouri man indicted for making threats towards PSP Stroudsburg

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missouri man has been indicted for making threats towards Pennsylvania State Police. According to a press release from United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges Damian Smith-Birge, 26, of Neosho, Missouri, called the PSP Stroudsburg barracks in November and made threats against law enforcement. Smith-Birge also allegedly referenced […]
MISSOURI STATE
WBRE

LCTA breaks ground in Wilkes-Barre for new transportation center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County will soon have a new transportation center. It’s been talked about for decades and will now become a reality. The much anticipated and long-awaited transportation center will be built here on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. It will be the new home of the Luzerne County Transportation Authority […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man charged with distributing fentanyl

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has charged a Wilkes-Barre man after they say he distributed fentanyl and was in possession of a firearm. Rasjon Walters, 26 of Wilkes-Barre, is charged with multiple counts of distributing fentanyl and carrying a gun. According to United States […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy