ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Wright Report

thenewsprogress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson, which will determine whether Mississippi’s post 15-week abortion ban is constitutional or not. The case marks the first real challenge to Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the two cases which...

www.thenewsprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

What the Supreme Court Would Gain If It Reverses Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden’s commission on reforming the Supreme Court did not make any recommendations in its final report. Biden did not ask it to. It did, however, show what is on the minds of legal experts of varying political stripes. What they are worrying about, more than anything else,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
Boston Globe

The stench at the Supreme Court

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” That was the question Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked Wednesday as the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, after quoting the sponsors of the law, who said, “We’re doing it [passing this law] because we have new justices.” Dobbs challenges a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Dobbs is not just about Mississippi; it has become synonymous with the question of whether Roe v. Wade, the watershed 1973 case that legalized abortion, will be overturned by the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thenewsprogress.com

Redistricting Update

There has been much conversation about redistricting in the last several months. This should be brought to a conclusion prior to Christmas. The constitutionally approved Redistricting Commission could not agree on a plan, therefore, it was left to the State Supreme Court. Many have seen the lines drawn by the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#The U S Supreme Court#House#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic
Slate

What I Got Wrong About Brett Kavanaugh and Abortion

During oral arguments over S.B. 8, the Texas abortion ban that empowers vigilantes to sue clinics and their “abettors” for a $10,000 bounty, Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to understand the state’s cynical game. S.B. 8, Kavanaugh explained, is a brazen effort to work around Supreme Court precedent, with ramifications for many other rights favored by conservatives. He brought up an amicus brief filed by the Firearms Policy Coalition, which opposed S.B. 8 out of fear that blue states could deploy the same strategy against gun rights. “This will easily become the model for suppression of other constitutional rights,” the justice said, quoting from the brief. “And it could be free speech rights,” he continued. “It could be free exercise. … It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here.” By the end of arguments, I anticipated that the justice would vote to let federal courts block S.B. 8—not because he supported abortion rights, but because he grasped the existential threat that Texas’ law posed to his court’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eastidahonews.com

Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but lets clinics sue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday left in place Texas’ ban on most abortions, offering only a glimmer of daylight for clinics in the state to challenge the nation’s most restrictive abortion law. The decision, little more than a week after the court signaled it...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Fox News

AOC is latest Democrat to launch attack on Supreme Court

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took to Twitter to attack the Supreme Court hours after the justices heard oral arguments in what could be the most significant abortion case in decades. While it could be months until the court announces a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health – which could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Appeals court refuses to reinstate CMS vaccine rule

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court's order that temporarily blocks CMS from enforcing its vaccination mandate for healthcare workers. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Dec. 13 denied the Biden administration's request to lift a district court's injunction that blocked the mandate, which requires COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs. The order comes after U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in the Eastern District of Missouri granted 10 states' request for a preliminary injunction on Nov. 29.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy