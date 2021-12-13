ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Crews investigating cause of second-story apartment fire in Spokane Valley

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – KHQ is at Eagle Point Apartments where...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

Biden's Build Back Better bill suddenly in serious danger

President Biden ’s $2 trillion climate and social spending bill, which appeared to have strong momentum when it passed the House a month ago, now appears to be in real danger of collapsing in the Senate. Democratic senators now concede there is no chance of passing the Build Back...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane Valley, WA
Accidents
City
Spokane Valley, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Khq#Eagle Point Apartments

Comments / 0

Community Policy