ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. has reached 800,000 Covid deaths since pandemic began

By CNN, Cole Johnson
kyma.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - An NBC News tally has confirmed more than 800,000 deaths from the Coronavirus since the start of the...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Signing Off#Pandemic#Kyma#Kecy#Nbc News#Omicron
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave a Rare Positive Update on Omicron

In less than two weeks, a new variant of COVID has spread to more than 40 countries, including the U.S. Omicron has already been detected in at least 17 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This fast spread has virus experts concerned, especially given the staggering number of mutations the Omicron variant has on its spike protein, which could mean that it's more infectious and more capable of bypassing existing vaccine protection than Delta has been. Despite these valid concerns, however, there may be some positive news about the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Don't Gather Amid Omicron Without Doing This First

A year ago, people were advised not to gather for the winter holidays because the coronavirus is able to spread much more easily indoors. But with effective vaccines now available, health officials like top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, have already given their blessings for holiday celebrations to take place this year. Many have taken advantage of their newfound freedom, with millions of Americans having traveled to join family and friends for Thanksgiving. That was before news of a concerning new variant emerged, however. The Omicron variant has already been detected in 30 states, according to The Washington Post, and research indicates that it has both heightened transmissibility and the ability to partially evade vaccine protection. Now, officials and experts are making some amendments to their recommendations for gathering this winter with the threat of Omicron looming.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fast Company

Omicron variant in the US: Here’s the latest on symptoms, cases, vaccines in new CDC report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new data about the omicron variant of COVID-19 based on 43 cases in the United States. While the sample is small and it’s still too early to tell how the variant will behave—the extent to which it will evade vaccine protection, spread more rapidly, or outcompete the delta variant—the data offers an early glimpse at the newest variant of concern, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. Here are some of the key findings:
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mix 103.9

COVID WARNING: Otsego County Surge In Cases Biggest Since Pandemic Began

On the brink of the holidays, Otsego County Department of Health is reporting that COVID-19 cases have reached the highest spike since the beginning of the pandemic. The county's Public Health Director Heidi Bond says "We know that social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated works. Please continue to take the proper precautions to protect yourselves and those most at risk and get vaccinated".
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
phillytrib.com

Delaware sees second steepest spike in COVID-19 since pandemic began

COVID-19 is on yet another tear through Delaware and hospitalizations are soaring in the second steepest surge of the pandemic. The sharp increase comes less than two weeks after Thanksgiving, and with the approach of winter and the holidays, Gov. John Carney has scheduled a coronavirus briefing for this afternoon.
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Covid: UK records highest daily case total since pandemic began

The UK recorded a further 78,610 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, government figures show, making it the worst day for infections since the pandemic began in March 2020.That is more than 10,000 cases higher than the previous record daily infection rate, which came during the peak last winter when there were 68,053 infections reported on 8 January.The same data released on Wednesday afternoon showed an additional 165 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.Experts said the figures demonstrate how vaccines have been providing strong protection against death, as on 8 January there were 985 deaths reported.Of the new infections,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dallas News

CDC panel recommends Pfizer and Moderna shots over J&J jab

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Thursday recommended Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson’s shot for adults 18 and older, after dozens of people developed a rare blood clot condition following the J&J jab. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy