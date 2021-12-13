ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Fast Track: From the Editor

By Sam Boykin
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Business Journal’s 2021 Fast Track...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Track#The Business Journal
bizjournals

Downtown developer reveals what's ahead for Creative Village in 2022 and beyond

The completion of a few key projects will signal the end of the district's $700 million Phase 1, and the start of Phase 2. Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business executives and professionals under the age of 40 in our area. Nominate today!
POLITICS
bizjournals

Cloud of doubt

Join the Boston Business Journal for our Middle Market Leader Awards!. Best People + Best Place = Best Results. The Best Places to Work program recognizes the importance of cultivating a great workplace culture as a competitive advantage. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bizjournals

MTX just made a $35M splash. Next up, 1,000 jobs and a regional HQ in Albany

Along with opening a large office in the Albany area, CEO Das Nobel said he plans to build talent pipelines with colleges, work with more nonprofits, and open offices in Rhode Island, Vermont and Australia. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Rebag secures a $33 million Series E funding round

Luxury handbag reseller Rebag has secured a $33 million Series E round, bringing the company's total funding raised to $101 million. The funds will be used to further build upon technical tools Rebag has developed, including an artificial intelligence tool that uses image recognition technology to identify and price luxury handbags, and to scale its brick-and-mortar presence, the company said.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Bowling Giant Bowlero Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC, Plans Global Expansion

Tom Shannon, Bowlero CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss the decision to bring the company to the New York Stock Exchange via a SPAC merger with Isos Acquisition Corporation. Shannon said one of the goals of the public offering is to expand operations internationally, noting that Bowlero has the potential to reach worldwide markets due to the sport's popularity. "Bowling is a global market, and I'll give you an example. In South Korea, there are three million league bowlers and 1,200 bowling centers in South Korea alone," he said.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Durham tea startup can taste growth in 2022

A 4-year-old beverage startup is brewing up big plans for new hires and a new product line in 2022. Durham-based Mosi Tea recently disclosed the closure of a $440,000 seed round – one that, according to COO Gavin Jocius was dominated by local investors. The round was initially targeted at $350,000, but quickly “got a lot more interest,” Davis said. And the money, which in addition to the nearly $500,000 the firm raised on a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, will go toward product expansion – including a soon-to-be-launched line of loose-leaf teas.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Towns, cities must approve or deny real estate requests faster

We have been listening to this constant drum beat from real estate investors and developers that zoning, rezoning and other building permit requests are taking longer and longer to be approved or denied by local municipalities. If local governments want to alleviate the housing issue, here's one way they can make it happen.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Best Places to Work 2021: VIP Mortgage prioritizes giving, teamwork

Find out why VIP Mortgage won first place in the Phoenix Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards, in the large company category. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
probuilder.com

Homebuilder Confidence Rises in the Final Month of 2021

Strong housing demand after a year of project delays and backlogs has home builder sentiment on the rise in the final month of 2021, according to CNBC. The one point December increase on the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index marks the fourth consecutive month of rising builder confidence and ties with February for the highest level of the year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Costlier lumber, supply chain snags weigh on Lennar profit; shares slump

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp (LEN.N) missed estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as pandemic-led supply chain issues pushed lumber costs higher and delayed house deliveries, sending shares of the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder down around 8% in extended trading. Shortages of raw materials and labor have weighed on...
INDUSTRY
East Bay Times

Opinion: Initiative to fund and fast track water projects is badly needed

California is in the grip of its fourth drought since 2000. To cope with worsening droughts, over the past few decades Californians have made impressive gains in water efficiency. Total water diversions in California for agriculture and cities – roughly 30 million acre feet per year for agriculture and 8 million acre feet per year for cities – have not increased even while California’s population has grown and irrigated farm acreage has increased. But conservation alone cannot guarantee Californians have an adequate supply of water.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy