JCPenney to Sell Forever 21 Brand Across 100 Stores and Online

By Shoshy Ciment
The Forever 21 brand will soon be available for purchase at JCPenney, in stores and online.

The department store announced today that it has added the fast-fashion firm to its growing portfolio of brands, further enhancing its teen and young adult selection. JCPenney, which currently operates 650 stores across the U.S., will sell an assortment of tops, bottoms, and dresses across the Forever 21 catalogue in JCPenney 100 stores and on its website.

“Forever 21 and JCPenney share a mission to make the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president, chief merchandising officer at JCPenney.

Both JCPenney and Forever 21 are owned by Authentic Brands Group, the company behind dozens of brand and retailer acquisitions , including Barneys New York, Juicy Couture, and Reebok .

The retail powerhouse, led by CEO Jamie Salter and president and CMO Nick Woodhouse, acquired Forever 21 in 2020 after the fashion firm went into bankruptcy in 2019. It acquired JCPenney via its venture group SPARC, which includes mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties.

“Forever 21’s relationship with the Generation Z customer is a perfect alignment for JCPenney, who is also committed to bringing innovation, excitement and fashion to a young consumer that understands the quickly evolving trends in fashion,” said Jarrod Weber, chief brand officer for lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group. “We are particularly pleased to bring both companies together for the launch of this creative brand and marketing opportunity.”

ABG recently secured a pair of major new investors thanks to its talent in reviving struggling yet iconic brands. ABG was awarded Company of the Year at the annual FN Achievement Awards in New York last month.

