Kentucky Tornado Survivors Speak Out About Deadliest Twister in State History

By Michael Freeman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4qrJ_0dLUVWhe00

Tornadoes devastated much of our country last week, with Kentucky enduring the deadliest in its history. Now, survivors are speaking out about the experience and it’s about as horrifying as you could imagine.

Jackie and Doug Koon were one family who witnessed the tragedy first hand and spoke to MSNBC about it on Sunday. Huddling in the bathroom with their two sons in the bathtub, it was traumatic, to say the least. “Nothing is … scarier than knowing a tornado is heading your way and hearing your kids freaking out, and thinking we are going to die,” Jackie stated. The tornado actually hit the house and “we all went flying,” Jackie said. Luckily, the only injury was a cut on their four-year-old’s head.

We also recently reported about the candle factory in Kentucky which killed eight people. Kyanna Parsons-Perez was among the 110 employees there and told NBC about the terrible night. “They had us in the area where you go in case there’s a storm, and we were all there and then the lights got to flickering and all of a sudden we felt a gust of [wind], we could feel the wind and then my ears kind of started popping as they would as if you were on a plane.”

Another employee, Dakota, called his girlfriend to tell her he loved her, thinking he was going to die. Brandy talked about it, expressing fear when she couldn’t contact him. “I wasn’t able to get a hold of him,’ Brandy said. When they finally were able to speak, “I could hear people screaming left and right, and I got scared because he called me and said ‘I love you, tell mom I love her. I’m sorry, I tried.'”

Thankfully, he ended up surviving the ordeal.

Kentucky Mayor Sends Emotional Message to Town After Tornado Devastated Mayfield

Tornadoes demolished much of Mayfield, Kentucky, leaving most of it in ruins. Following the destruction, the town’s mayor issued a hopeful message about everything that happened and the future.

“I remember walking out at 6:15 yesterday morning, and it was just the most heartbreaking thing I’ve seen,” Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan told Sunday TODAY. “I hope to never see anything like that again.”

Nonetheless, she also reported seeing a beacon of hope and doing something truly inspirational with it. “What I did see though, and I’ve seen them pop up all over town as I drove around yesterday, the American flag from our fire station No.1 was damaged in the rubble across the street from the bank,” O’Nan said. “I got the flag, I walked across the street, I picked up the flag and I handed it to two of our firefighters who immediately began to fold in … that ceremonial, beautiful pattern.”

O’Nan concluded the town would fly it when they recover as a symbol of their endurance and spirit.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

