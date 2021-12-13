Providence police ID victim of weekend homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a man was shot and killed near Providence College over the weekend.

The victim, identified Monday as 33-year-old James Owens, was shot multiple times Saturday night at his home on Huxley Avenue , according to Maj. David Lapatin.

Owens was found in the driveway and rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died.

Lapatin said police found several shell casings at the scene, but no weapon was recovered.

Detectives are looking into whether the suspect pulled up to the home or was already inside at the time of the shooting.

“Either way, if it was somebody inside of the house, they know him, or if somebody pulled up to the house, they’re looking for him. That’s why we say it’s a targeted shooting,” he explained.

It was the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, which is five more than 2020 and 10 more than 2019.

“It’s not good, obviously,” Lapatin said. “We have a problem with a lot of guns on the street. We have taken a record number of guns off the street. We have prevented a ton of probable injuries just by doing that, so we’re working hard and hopefully, the results will show soon.”

According to Lapatin, the homicide investigation is extremely active as police continue to interview suspects and review the evidence.

At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

