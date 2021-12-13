ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Teens accused of attacking, robbing pizza delivery driver in Merced

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

Merced police arrested two teens accused of robbing and attacking a pizza delivery driver on Sunday night.

Investigators say the 22-year-old delivery driver brought pizzas to an apartment complex on Glen Avenue around 8 pm.

That's when two teenagers assaulted her and stole several boxes of pizza.

Officers say she was cut on the face during the attack.

Witnesses told police they saw the two teens run into a nearby apartment. Officers found the stolen pizzas and arrested a 14-year-old and 13-year-old.

Both teens were booked into the Merced County juvenile hall on assault and robbery charges.

ctap
3d ago

There is no respect being taught these days. The lawlessness is ridiculous. There’s no fear in authority. The poor girl just trying to work and be productive. I hope this doesn’t scar her.

