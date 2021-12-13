ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

North Dakota band, Raynes, to appear on Simon Cowell’s new Musical Game Show

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIT36_0dLUVCIM00

North Dakota natives Mat Charley and Joe Berger, who comprise two-thirds of the British-American trio Raynes , will be featured on the brand-new musical game show Walk the Line.

Walk the Line, will debut on ITV and ITV Hub this week, offering musical variety acts a chance to win a life-changing prize of £500,000, ($564,300).

But to win the money, talent alone isn’t enough – the contestants will need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

The TV event format sees musical acts take to the stage to perform for the nation, as well as a panel of judges. The top two performers of the evening then face a nail-biting decision in their bid to be crowned champion––to either ‘cash out’ with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on.

Should they stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.

One of only twenty-five acts from across the UK to be selected to perform on the show, Raynes say they are excited and hopeful.

“Being a band based in two different countries has been a real challenge throughout the pandemic, and this will be the first show we’ve actually been able to play together since March of last year,” says the trio. “We’re very grateful to everyone at Syco, Lifted, and ITV for allowing us such a huge opportunity to play our music for so many people.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Raynes takes the stage on U.K. musical game show ‘Walk the Line’

A band with North Dakota roots recently had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to appear on Simon Cowell’s new musical game show, Walk the Line. “What was kind of crazy is that was our first proper performance in 18 months,” lead-singer Mark Race said. Two of the three musicians (Joe Berger and Mat Charley) in the British-American […]
MUSIC
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Famous “TikTok Bachelor” Taking Applications for 50 New Dates

North Dakota's favorite TikTok star is back for Season 2 of "50 Dates, 50 States." "50 Dates, 50 States" is coming back for a second season. And the "TikTok Bachelor," Matt Wurnig, is looking for 50 new dates and 50 new adventures. As he gets ready to set back out on the road on a new dating journey, he is taking applications for dates in every state. Who will be his next date in North Dakota?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Us Weekly

Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!

Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! Dancing With the Stars has featured some incredible partners over the years, but the ABC competition series is also no stranger to fumbles over mismatched pairings. Kim Kardashian competed on the dance series’ 7th season in 2008 alongside her pro partner, Mark Ballas....
TV SHOWS
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Idris Elba Met His Wife as She Was Trying to Set Him Up With Her Friend

Idris Elba is everywhere these days: starring in The Suicide Squad and The Harder They Fall, filming another installment of his Luther series, giving voice to Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and now hosting the podcast Coupledom with wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Article continues below advertisement. But Sabrina’s dance...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Cowell
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Parents Heartbreakingly Detail The Late Influencer's Tumultuous Relationship With Fiancé Brian Laundrie In New Doc

Gabby Petito's family has opened up about the late influencer's life and her tragic murder. In the trailer for Peacock's new documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media — set to premiere on December 17 — the Petito family including, her mom Nichole Schmidt, her stepdad, Jim Schmidt, and her dad, Joe Petito, all speak out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Itv Hub#Syco Lifted
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Steals the Show in Plunging Little Black Dress & Sparkly Pumps for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

Julianne Hough stole the show in her Saint Laurent black velvet mini dress upon her return to “Dancing With the Stars” for the Season 30 finale last night. The dancer acted as a guest judge for the episode. The star sported an off-the-shoulder dress with one full-length sleeve. The ensemble boasted a plunging neckline that featured sparkly detailing that ran across the seams and up her shoulder. For accessories, the 33-year-old matched the sparkly detail on the dress with a pair of jeweled hoop earrings as well as matching cartilage earrings. She wore a pair of thigh-high, sheer black socks with an...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy