ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Fear and Bullying by Management is on the Way Out at Law Firms

By Patrick Smith
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs young lawyers become more mobile and less motivated by intimidation tactics, more leaders are changing their ways....

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Successful Law Firms Use Legal Project Management. Should You?

Most law firms have dozens, if not hundreds, of professionals helping them run their law firm “like a business.” But in-house legal departments have been much slower to adopt best practices for operations management. A new book looks at the reasons for this – and how legal departments can catch up.
ECONOMY
Law.com

As Health Law Talent Market Stays Hot, Law Firms 'Have to Differentiate'

Law firms are looking to bolster their health law practices through laterals and first-year hires. Clients are looking for strategic planning guidance as the pandemic continues to keep health care top of mind. Baker Donelson has continued growing its health law group by adding Robert Wells to its Baltimore office.
LAW
Law.com

Law Firms Are Struggling to Make the Hybrid Model Work

The most immediate challenge for law firms in 2022 remains hybrid work, according to a new report. The 2022 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory found many firms believe hybrid models have been more daunting than fully remote work. Most firms said in a survey they'd like their lawyers back at least...
LAW
Law.com

Law Firms Are Finding Hybrid Hard: The Morning Minute

HYBRID HARDSHIPS - The pandemic was incredibly trying and difficult for the legal industry in many ways. Still, it taught us all something valuable about law firms. In the face of crushing adversity, so many of them were able to reach down deep and discover new levels of resiliency and adaptability they never knew they were capable of… Anyway, that’s all over now. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, a new survey has found that, 21 months into the pandemic, law firms are struggling mightily with the concept of hybrid work. Some lawyers are in the office, others are out of the office—it’s bedlam! Getting phased office returns right is still the most pressing challenge facing law firms heading into 2022, according to the latest Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory, published Dec. 9. The report also found some firm leaders believe the current norm of part-time, in-person work is presenting more hurdles than that initial wave of the pandemic that sent most everyone home 100% of the time. “Many firms tell us that implementing a hybrid model is proving to be more challenging than operating a fully remote model,” the report said.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Law Firms#Mobile
Law.com

How Midsize Law Firms Steal 'Megamatters' from Big Law

A new Wolters Kluwer report analyzed the assignment of megamatters, or matters with $1 million or more in lifetime legal spend. Am Law 200 firms took most megamatters, but midsize firms took 28%, a greater portion than consultants and firm leaders expected. As CLDs grow more sophisticated, midsize firms that...
LAW
Law.com

Law Firms' Focus on Collections Pays Off: The Morning Minute

PAYING OFF - What if I told you that dollar figure you put on your client invoices could become… real money? As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, the just-released 2022 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory shows that law firms’ focus on billing and collections, which increased in 2020 with the onset of COVID-19, helped boost inventory by 12.4% throughout the Am Law 200 this year. As a result, it’s likely to remain an emphasis for lawyers going forward. Brad Hildebrandt, founder of Hildebrandt Consulting and a co-author of the client advisory report, said firms have always aspired to improve billing hygiene, but the rise of remote work probably helped them accomplish that goal, as lawyers and employees more broadly may have been more intentional about recording time while away from the office. “I think that’s probably going to continue,” Hildebrandt said.
ECONOMY
Law.com

No One Can Serve Two Masters: Avoiding Ethics Issues in Litigation Communication

One of the most common ethical dilemmas in litigation communications is balancing your own interests with those of the case. It only makes sense that attorneys’ ethical obligations require careful consideration before communicating publicly about a case. Earlier this month, news broke that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Change Is Constant: The Year in Law Firm Disruption

Welcome to the Law Firm Disrupted, a briefing from Law.com reporter Dan Packel that surveys new competitive pressures on law firms and how their managers are coping, plus insights on the tactics and tech employed by would-be disruptors. Have an opinion? Email me here. Want to be alerted to this dispatch in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up here.
LAW
Law.com

Outgoing Phila. Bar Chancellor on Being the 'Voice of the Profession' Amid Crises

Fox Rothschild litigation partner Lauren McKenna will step away from her role as the Philadelphia Bar Association chancellor on Jan. 1. McKenna hands over the reins of leadership to White and Williams trial lawyer Wesley Payne IV. McKenna has worked to advance meaningful conversations about DEI among lawyers and their...
LAW
talkbusiness.net

Rose Law Firm elects new managing member

Little Rock-based Rose Law Firm said Monday (Dec. 13) that David S. Mitchell Jr. has been elected the firm’s new managing member, effective Feb. 1, 2022. Mitchell succeeds Robyn P. Allmendinger, who served as the firm’s first female managing member for the past four years and recently decided to step down from the role. She will continue as a member of the firm’s management committee.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Law.com

Louisiana Lawyer Suspended for Improper Email to Counsel in Criminal Case

DeVonna M. Ponthieu has been suspended by the state's high court for nine months, although six months have been deferred. The court took into consideration significant mitigating factors. One factor was that Ponthieu had given “convincing testimony that she conveyed the [email] offer only because she thought she was ethically...
LAW
Financial Times

Law firm professionals driving radical change

These five law firm professionals are working alongside lawyers to change their organisations from the inside: David Curran is building a significant ESG advisory practice at Paul, Weiss; Gillian Scott is creating legal products at Osler; David Wang is automating legal processes and collaborating with other law firms and clients at Wilson Sonsini; Mollie Nichols has built a team at Hogan Lovells focused on data solutions.
LAW
Law.com

Split Superior Court Panel Rules a Lateral Hire's Conflict Disqualifies a Whole Firm

The Pennsylvania Superior Court has sent a cautionary message to all lawyers who make lateral moves—and their new firms. In a 2-1 split, the court ruled Tuesday that an entire firm must be disqualified from handling a personal injury lawsuit because one of its lawyers formerly represented the defendant while working for another firm years earlier. Judge Mary Murray wrote the Dec. 14 majority opinion, joined by President Judge Jack Panella. They reversed Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas Judge James Gibbons, who had ordered the disqualification of the lawyer but not the firm.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Checking for Conflicts Becomes a Team Sport at Growing Law Firms

Conflicts analysis duties are shifting to a specialized group of professionals, new data from Intapp shows. The evolution mirrors the upskilling of many administrative and support roles at law firms. Even well-resourced firms can face headaches over alleged conflicts, as some recent suits have shown. Top-down approaches to conflicts checks...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Trenam, Coral Gables Attorney Team Up to Represent Medical Defendants in Geico Civil RICO Suit

This suit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. John D. Goldsmith of Trenam and Kenneth B. Schurr of the Law Offices Of Kenneth B. Schurr have stepped in to represent Doctor Marie Antoinette Brister, Florida Wellness Center and other defendants in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 1 in Florida Middle District Court by Smith, Gambrell & Russell on behalf of Geico, accuses Florida Wellness Center and other defendants of filing fraudulent medical charges under Geico’s no-fault policies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington, is 8:21-cv-02556, Government Employees Insurance Co. et al v. David Kalin, M.D. et al.
LAW
Law.com

Keker Defends Google in Proposed Privacy Class Action Over Android Lockbox

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys from Keker, Van Nest & Peters have entered appearances for Google in a pending privacy class action. The case, filed Nov. 19 in California Northern District Court by Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe; and Lowey Dannenberg, contends that Google uses the ‘Android Lockbox’ program to collect personal data from Android smartphone users without obtaining consent or giving proper notice. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:21-cv-09004, Hammerling et al v. Google LLC.
LAW
plattecountylandmark.com

Two more law firms engaged by Parkville

At a meeting Tuesday night, the Parkville Board of Aldermen approved agreements with two additional law firms. The Kansas City firm of Baty Otto Coronado, who represented the city in a recent civil suit over the alleged withholding of public documents, is one of the additions while the other is Vanover Law located in Platte County and led by Joe Vanover, a former assistant prosecutor who is now a county commissioner.
PARKVILLE, MO
Uprise RI

Law students launch boycott of law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

“Gibson Dunn has crossed every red line imaginable in their weaponization of the American judicial system to exacerbate the climate crisis, assault Indigenous rights, and attack lawyers like Steven Donziger who dare to challenge their corporate clients. This appalling work undermines the rule of law and is incompatible with a livable future, and as the newest generation to enter the legal field, we will have no part in it.”
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy