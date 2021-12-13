ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Oneida Indian Nation to require face masks

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago

The Oneida Indian Nation is temporarily requiring face masks for those that visit any of its properties, officials announced Monday in a statement.

The announcement comes as Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. announced a mask mandate in Oneida County on Thursday and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a statewide mask mandate the following day.

Both Picente and Hochul’s mandates went into effect Monday. The Nation mask mandate goes into effect Tuesday.

The Nation mask policy includes all of its properties, including Turning Stone and the Lake House.

Exceptions to face mask requirement include:

  • Restaurants and bars while guests are seated and eating or drinking;
  • Exit 33, Turning Stone Event Center and Turning Stone Showroom as proof of vaccination is required for all guests and employees to enter those venues.

Proof of vaccination can be demonstrated by showing the vaccination record along with government issued photo ID.

Smoking will be temporarily prohibited on the Turning Stone gaming floor, including in Casino Blu. Smoking will be permitted at designated outdoor smoking areas.

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

