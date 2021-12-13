56% of people fully vaccinated in Morgan; 54% in AC

Anderson County has administered more than 96,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Dec. 7, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

That's up 2.48% from the previous week's tally of 94,406 COVID-19 doses administered.

Fifty-four percent of people living in Anderson County are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 7. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Tennessee reported 1,329,496 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Tennessee as of Dec. 7 are Meigs County (68%), Williamson County (68%), Loudon County (65%), Maury County (64%) and Davidson County (61%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Anderson County as of Dec. 7:

How many people in Anderson County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

59% of people in Anderson County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 44,746 people; and

54% of people in Anderson County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 40,812 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Roane County and Morgan County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

As of Monday, Dec. 13, 46.6% of people in Roane County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 24,670 people;

43% of people in Roane County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 22,898 people;

56.5% of people in Morgan County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 12,200 people; and

51% of people in Morgan County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,015 people.

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers. The Oak Ridger's news editor Donna Smith contributed to this story.