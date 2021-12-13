Panthers owner David Tepper on John Coleman’s impact

The Carolina Panthers have completely fallen apart lately. They were hopeful Cam Newton would provide the spark they needed to make a playoff push. However, it’s backfired and the franchise is in a tough spot. Now, it appears Sam Darnold could rejoin the picture. According to Ian Rapoport, the...
The Washington Football Team roster is becoming the very embodiment of a COVID outbreak … and the “running out of bodies” theme is now extending to the quarterback room. WFT QB Kyle Allen will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list today, NFL Network reports. Starter Taylor Heinicke...
It was Robby Anderson’s event Tuesday night but that didn’t stop some of his Carolina Panthers teammates from stopping by to lend a hand. That included Cam Newton, who did what he does best — bring a smile to kids’ faces. Anderson hosted his Shop with...
John Ellis covers the Panthers for the Roar Podcast and on his daily radio show on Fox Sports Upstate in South Carolina. He gives insight what is going on with the Panthers QB situation, the disconnect with HC Matt Rhule and a rebuild and what the Bills can expect Sunday.
A new Washington Post report detailing Dan Snyder’s apparent stonewalling of the Wilkinson investigation details one especially petty account involving Snyder, former team president Bruce Allen and current Washington head coach Ron Rivera.
Comments / 0