Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Nuggets Game

Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets.

The Washington Wizards are in Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, and for the game they will be without one of their top players.

Fifth-year forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for the game due to being in health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards come into the game with a 15-12 record in their first 27 games, and look like a team that could get a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

They lost in the first round of the postseason last year, but have a much different roster after a series of offseason moves.

As for the Nuggets, they are 13-13 in the first 26 games of their season.

