‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets Of Dumbledore’ Trailer: Albus Faces Off With Both His Brothers In 1st Look

Wizards, unite! The first ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ teaser trailer has released, and it’s going to blow your mind.

Did anyone else kind of forget how hot Jude Law is as young Dumbledore? Well, now we all remember as the new trailer for the highly-anticipated next film from the Wizarding World, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, debuted on Dec 13. It’s a feast for the eyes, so lets break down what we can see:

The film takes place some time after the events of The Crimes Of Grindelwald. Gellert Grindelwald is back, with a new face but the same mission — to bring the Wizarding World out of the shadows and rule over muggles. He has at his side both Queenie Goldstein, who betrayed her sister Tina and love Jacob to join him and is looking quite a bit more evil than before, and the increasingly powerful obscurus Credence. Fans will recall that in the final moments of the last film, we learned that Credence is supposedly Albus Dumbledore’s long lost brother, Aurelius Dumbledore. In trailer, Albus finally comes face to face with his little brother, engaging in an all out magical battle on the streets of London.

However, before he does so, he also reunites with his other wayward brother, Aberforth, played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Richard Coyle. Aberforth is unimpressed with his brother’s mission to fight the dark wizard, especially when he takes stock of the team working with him: Newt Scamander and his brother Theseus; Newt’s assistant, Bunty; the late Leta Lestrange’s half-brother Yusuf; a Ilvermorny teacher; and Jacob Kowalski.

The trailer shows this unlikely band of heroes facing seemingly impossible obstacles, including Grindelwald’s growing army and some incredibly beautiful, yet dangerous beasts (was that a Basilisk?) But for fans (aka me), it was some of the things you didn’t see that stood out the most. Like, where the hell is Tina in all this? And only one scene with Queenie? And also, per As per canon, muggles cannot see Hogwarts, even if they are standing right in front of it, due to muggle repealing wards. All they will see is a bunch of rubble. So, is Jacob a wizard or are we just bending the rules now? I mean, he’s being given a wand, so maybe? Plus, ok, I was pretty sure that Albus didn’t really know about the Room of Requirement and now we’re using it for portkeys out of the castle? I’m so confused! But maybe it’s just me… ANYWAY

The latest film in the franchise, which is set to hit theaters in April 2022 see the return of of Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, as well as Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Ezra Miller as Credence, and Callum Turner as Theseus. The aforementioned Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore will obviously be the main focus of the film, as will his relationship with the villainous Gellert Grindelwald. However, for the third time, Dumbledore’s foe and secret past love will be played by a new actor. Following Colin Farrell and Johnny Depp, Mads Mikkelsen will take on the role, and the trailer marks the first time we see him in the full get up. Johnny Depp was initially intended to continue on as Grindelwald for all set sequels, but was replaced after his court battle with ex Amber Heard met its pique.

2022 will be a huge year for fans of the Harry Potter universe. Along with the new film, the stars of the original franchise will reunite to celebrate the first film’s 20th anniversary on New Year’s Day. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint came together for the first time since the premiere of the last film, Deathly Hallows – Part Two, in the first sneak peek of the reunion special, which will additionally welcome back a slew of other stars that appeared in the eight films.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to released in theaters April 15, 2022.