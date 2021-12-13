ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unmet Needs in nmCRPC

Cover picture for the articleAudrey Sternberg: Switching gears, we’re going to go more into general treatment of patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. What would you say are the unmet needs in this setting?. Aaron Berger, MD: As far as unmet needs, one of the things that would really be helpful for...

Breakthroughs in Therapeutic Options for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discusses breakthroughs in the treatment of multiple myeloma throughout the preceding year. Nina Shah, MD: One of the biggest breakthroughs that we've had for multiple myeloma is the first FDA-approved engineered T-cell therapy. It happened midway through the year in the spring, giving us the approval for the bb2121 product, also known as ide-cel [idecabtagene vicleucel; Abecma], for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma [after 4 or more prior lines of therapy]. That's probably the biggest breakthrough but we've also had some interesting other breakthroughs, which include approvals of certain forms of daratumumab (Darzalex), for example, the subcutaneous form, in conjunction with carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory disease in [patients who received] 1 to 3 prior lines [of therapy]. Similarly, isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib, and dexamethasone has also been approved. We have a lot more options for our patients in the relapsed or refractory setting.
Dr Robert Hopkin on Unmet Needs in Fabry Disease

Robert J. Hopkin, MD, clinical geneticist, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, addresses major unmet needs in Fabry disease, ranging from uncontrolled pain to irreversible damage prior to treatment initiation. With no current treatments available to reverse the damage caused by Fabry disease, unmet needs in patients also include management of...
Adverse Events with Next-Generation Androgen Receptor Inhibitors in nmCRPC

Audrey Sternberg: Which adverse events do you typically see with the 3 agents, darolutamide, enzalutamide, and apalutamide? Which are most challenging to manage?. Aaron Berger, MD: The one we typically see most often with enzalutamide is fatigue, or the fancy name would be asthenia. These patients are all on androgen deprivation therapy at baseline. With all the studies, everyone’s on antigen deprivation therapy with either a GnRH [gonadotropin-releasing hormone] agonist or antagonist or had a bilateral orchiectomy. They have very low testosterone at baseline, which can decrease their overall energy level to start with.
Updated Safety Data and Treatment Selection in nmCRPC

Audrey Sternberg: Can you discuss the updated safety data for darolutamide and apalutamide that were presented earlier this year at ASCO [2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting] and ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021]?. Aaron Berger, MD: Yes. It was a longer-term evaluation of the adverse...
First-Line Tiragolumab Plus Atezolizumab Yields Survival Benefit in PD-L1–Positive Metastatic NSCLC

The anti-TIGIT therapy tiragolumab administered in combination with atezolizumab showed clinically meaningful improvement at the 2.5-year follow-up vs atezolizumab alone for patients with PD-L1–positive metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. The immunotherapy combination of tiragolumab plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq) as first-line therapy vs atezolizumab alone showed clinically meaningful results for...
Cytoreductive Surgery Plus Chemo Yields Longer OS vs Chemo Alone in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Patients with recurrent ovarian cancer achieved a greater survival benefit after undergoing cytoreductive surgery plus chemotherapy compared with chemotherapy alone. Treatment with cytoreductive surgery and chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone in a population of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer, according to data from the DESKTOP III trial (NCT01166737).1.
First-Line Axi-Cel Yields Rapid Response in Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma saw durable responses when treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel. The phase 2 ZUMA-12 trial (NCT03761056) demonstrated rapid and durable responses for patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) in the first-line setting with a high objective response rate of 89% and a complete response (CR) of 78%, according to a presentation given by Sattva S. Neelapu, MD, from MD Anderson Cancer Center, at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.1.
Quality of Life Data and Patient Preference in nmCRPC

Audrey Sternberg: Can you discuss quality-of-life data with next-generation androgen receptor inhibitors?. Aaron Berger, MD: With apalutamide [Erleada]…the data along with quality-of-life surveys showed that it wasn’t significantly different for the patients on treatment vs the patients on placebo. This was similar to their other trial for metastatic disease. As far as darolutamide [Nubeqa] goes, the overall incidence of significant adverse events over placebo wasn’t significant in any of the categories either. Those 2 certainly have some pretty good quality-of-life data to indicate that this shouldn’t be a huge effect on the quality of life. And although enzalutamide [Xtandi] didn’t have the quality-of-life surveys along with their study, most of us who have experience with enzalutamide recognize that, in general, it’s also quite well tolerated as far as quality of life for most patients. Because it was the first to market, we’ve had the most experience with it.
Comorbidities, Adherence and Dose Alterations in nmCRPC

Audrey Sternberg: Switching gears here, what comorbidities do you most commonly see in patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer? What comorbidities are most likely to impact your treatment selection?. Aaron Berger, MD: Being here in the Midwest, we have a fair number of patients who have some obesity issues. That’s...
Repotrectinib Shows Efficacy in Expanded Cohorts of NTRK+ Solid Tumors

Updated findings from the phase 1/2 TRIDENT-1 trial evaluating repotrectinib showed efficacy in patients with neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase fusion-positive advanced solid tumors in expanded cohorts. Updated findings from the phase 1/2 TRIDENT-1 trial (NCT03093116) evaluating repotrectinib showed efficacy in patients with neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) fusion–positive advanced solid...
Fonseca Highlights Data Regarding CAR T-cell Therapy and Bi-Specific Antibodies for Myeloma at 2021 ASH

When asked about abstracts he thinks have the greatest potential to impact the standard of care in myeloma, Rafael Fonseca, MD, looked to emerging cellular therapies, specifically ciltacabtagene autoleucel for the treatment of heavily pretreated disease. At the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition, CancerNetwork® sat down...
Clinical, Real-World Data Support Use of Daratumumab in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Data support daratumumab as part of a standard of care regimen in the frontline setting for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Analyses of data from first-line treatment with daratumumab (Darzalex; Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies)-based regimens demonstrated deep and durable responses in patients with newly diagnosed (ND) multiple myeloma (MM), according to a presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting. Additionally, investigators observed a potential survival benefit for daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Rd).
New hope for patients with relapsed large B-cell lymphoma

Of the 18,000 people diagnosed with large B-cell lymphoma each year, only half will be successfully treated with chemotherapy. The 9,000 remaining patients typically have poor outcomes, with only 25% responding to additional, higher-intensity chemotherapy, followed by a stem cell transplant. "For around three-quarters of patients who don't respond to...
Tofacitinib a promising oral therapy for JIA

Current therapies for juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) are not effective in all patients and often require administration by injection, which is not an ideal route for children. A phase III study in The Lancet has reported promising results for the oral Janus kinase inhibitor tofacitinib in children with JIA, which could broaden the treatment options for children who prefer to avoid injections.
Treatment With Cilta-Cel Continues Yield Robust, Long-Lasting Outcomes in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma continue to experience robust and durable benefit from treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel. After a median follow-up of 2 years, CAR T-cell therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) yielded an objective response rate (ORR) of 97.9%, as well as a stringent complete response (sCR) rate of 82.5% in a population of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to updated results from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) that were presented during the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.
Ixazomib Combo Exhibited Less Toxicity in Non-Transplant Eligible, Intermediate-Fit Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are non-transplant eligible and intermediate-fit and who received a less toxic regimen of ixazomib, daratumumab, and low-dose dexamethasone demonstrated higher rates of objective response. The phase 2 HOVON 143 study (EudraCT 2016-002600-90) demonstrated that patients who are non-transplant eligible and intermediate-fit and are...
Adding Eryaspase to Chemotherapy Shows Promise in Patients with ALL at Risk for Hypersensitivity Reactions

The infusion of E-Coli- and Erwinia-derived asparaginase therapies combined with chemotherapy appeared to be well tolerated with biological efficacy in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia under the age of 55, providing an additional option for patients for whom further asparagine treatment is contraindicated due to toxicity. Treatment with eryaspase appeared...
