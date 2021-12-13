Facebook-backed tech advocacy group finds its CEO in Columbus

Far from resenting that a product manager left to found a startup, then hired away an engineering lead, Root Insurance co-founder Alex Timm backed and guided the new company. Megan Harris departed Root Inc. in December 2020, just over a month after the Columbus startup's record-breaking IPO. It's a prime example of the flywheel set in motion when tech companies explode on the scene, then sprinkle new entrepreneurs throughout the region.

