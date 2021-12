At least four tornadoes touched down in Kentucky the night of Dec. 10-11, a disaster the likes of which most Kentuckians have not seen in their lifetimes. More than a thousand homes were damaged or destroyed. The death toll stands at 74 and is expected to grow as searchers continue their operations. The fatalities range in age from two months old to 98 years.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO