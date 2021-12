Up to 60% of arteriovenous fistulas fail to develop properly due to smooth muscle cell hyperplasia. Preclinical trials suggest that an experimental gel could assist in the formation of arteriovenous fistulas (AVFs), which are critical for chronic hemodialysis, according to a study published in Biomaterials. The self-assembling nanomatrix gel releases a burst of nitric oxide (NO) within the first 24 hours, followed by sustained NO release over the course of 4 weeks.

HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO