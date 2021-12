SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 11, 2021-- Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from the primary analysis of ZUMA-7, a global Phase 3 study evaluating Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) as a one-time infusion, in a head-to-head study against standard of care (SOC) for adults with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who relapsed or were refractory to first-line treatment. Yescarta was evaluated against the current SOC which is a multi-step process intended to culminate in a stem cell transplant. ZUMA-7 was initiated in 2017 and is the first and largest Phase 3 randomized study of any CAR T-cell therapy in the second-line setting, enrolling 359 patients in 77 centers around the world. ZUMA-7 is considered a landmark trial for being the only study to reach the clinically meaningful two-year follow-up milestone. The findings were featured in the American Society of Hematology (ASH) press briefing today at their 63 rd ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition and in a simultaneous publication in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The data will also be presented in full at the ASH plenary session on Sunday, December 12 (Abstract #2).

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO