ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Low-Down On Selecting An eCommerce Platform

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOQj3_0dLUSZWs00

There is a lot to consider when choosing an eCommerce platform, so let’s take a look:

What help is available?

Make sure the help center is pretty much what you’d expect from an eCommerce builder. There needs to be a variety of categories to choose from, such as, ‘add a product’, where you’ll find detailed guides and videos to help you out.

However, what if you need immediate assistance? Make sure there is a live chat option. Most solutions enable you to email members of support staff who are typically available Monday-Friday 8 am – 6 pm, but this differs from provider to provider.

Hopefully, you won’t need to access support, but you need to make sure your business can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MY0Vk_0dLUSZWs00

Pricing

Next, look at pricing plans, and make sure that on the whole, they aren’t that expensive. With some providers, there’s a free plan with lots of features that the other plans have, and you can sell products.

However, when you compare free plans to the features of other builders like SquareSpace, BigCommerce, or Shopify, you’ll soon realize that a paid plan makes a lot of sense.

Remember, you are going to need to pay for a number of other things as well, so make sure you factor in the costs as a whole. You will need the likes of cheap VPS, a domain name, and some extra plugins to boost website functionality too.

Features

The entire point of an online store is to sell products or services online. In order to sell online, you should have access to features that make this process easier and help you to sell.

Firstly, make sure the plan does allow you to sell online. Next, find out how many products you can actually sell online? Some plans only give you the ability to sell a maximum of a small number of products. This might suit some people, for example, artists or photographers who have a few pieces that they want to showcase. However, you are somewhat limited to what features you’ll get.

Apps

To enhance your selling experience, and to access more features, you’ll need to look at apps and plug-ins. These are integrations and third-party apps that extend upon the basic features offered.

There’s a wide choice of categories to choose from on most platforms, such as store management apps, marketing apps, payment gateways, etc. If you like the look of an app, click it for more details. Like WordPress plugins, apps are both free and paid.

Details of each app should be revealed when you click its name on the list. Details include price, whether or not there is a free trial, requirements, developer, and support.

Some of the apps even come with a handy setup video so you can follow a step-by-step tutorial to ensure everything works correctly.

Final words on what to consider

So there you have it: everything you need to know when looking for the best eCommerce platform for your needs and requirements.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Tech Giant To Fire All Unvaccinated Employees

Google told its employees that they would lose pay and eventually their jobs if they did not abide by the company’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC. Employees had until Dec. 3 to state their vaccination status to the company and upload the required...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

Parents Are ‘Furious’ Over School Board’s Decision To Give Teachers More Time Off To Relieve Stress

A Maryland school board approved a calendar change to provide teachers more time off, which infuriated parents over concerns that it will set their children back academically. On Dec. 7, the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) school board approved a calendar change for the 2021-22 school year that will give MCPS staff and faculty more time off, Fox 5 reported.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
martechseries.com

Convious Raises $12M, Aims To Grow Its AI-Driven Ecommerce Platform

AI-driven ecommerce platform for the experience economy – Convious, recently announced a new funding of $12M in a Series A round led by Begin Capital. COVID-19 has deepened the need for better digitization, leading to a boost in demand and growth of ecommerce platforms. With a need to enhance how the experience economy and online economy functions, newer innovations and platforms are now in the limelight and attracting better investor support and funding opportunities. Convious helps leisure operators to establish better engagement with visitors, the platform helps enhance their overall experience, boosts conversions and aids in the management of internal operations within a unified dashboard. Convious’s platform helps process sales transactions, including ticketing, food arrangement, and also hotel accommodations.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecommerce#Next#Squarespace#Bigcommerce#Shopify#Vps
martechseries.com

Pitbull Audio Selects StrikeTru and Akeneo to Address Product Data Accuracy and Boost Ecommerce

Music gear retailer Pitbull Audio has chosen Akeneo product information management (PIM) solution to centralize product data to support their digital initiatives. StrikeTru, a leader in cloud-based product data management solutions, announced that Pitbull Audio, San Diego’s fastest growing music retailer, has chosen StrikeTru, as the data services & Akeneo PIM implementation partner to elevate Pitbull Audio’s product data management capabilities and support their digital initiatives for 2022.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

eCommerce Marketing Trends Platforms that are Disrupting Direct to Consumer Opportunities

A growing number of customer-facing enterprises are choosing a Direct to Consumer (D2C) strategy, which eliminates the intermediaries. Manufacturers may now control the whole supply chain, from production through distribution, marketing, and delivery. According to a recent poll, 84 percent of consumer products businesses have witnessed a rise in direct-to-consumer sales in the last 36 months, and 88 percent predict this trend to continue by 2020. It’s reasonable to predict that 2020 will be the year of direct-to-consumer retail.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

The Fading of the Platform Giants: Shoppable Video Pioneer Firework Releases Landmark Predictions for Engagement, Ecommerce and the Open Web for 2022 and Beyond

After a year of monumental growth, Firework shares business momentum as well as actionable insights to help brands, retailers and publishers prepare for the future of engagement and ecommerce. Standing at the forefront of digital engagement for internet 3.0 and helping to redefine the relationships brands, retailers and publishers have...
INTERNET
TrendHunter.com

Customer-Powered eCommerce Solutions

The 'Cevoid' platform is an intuitive solution for brands seeking to grow their user-generated content (UGC) marketing strategy without having to spend ample money on campaigns or search endlessly for the perfect content. The solution works by encouraging customers to tag the brand and utilize hashtags that will refer their content directly to the company. This will then enable brands to collect content directly from their customers or whitelisted influencers, while also helping with rights management to ensure that content is sourced and cited correctly.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
mediapost.com

Search.io Rebranded From Sajari, Launches Ecommerce Search Platform

Search.io has rebranded from Sajari and has launched Neuralsearch, a platform to support ecommerce brands. The platform is poised to help brands increase conversions, revenue, and repeat customers while improving the experience on their websites. Along with the name, the company has overhauled the brand's look and feel. Changes to...
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Quartile Acquires Sidecar, Creates Ecommerce Ad Platform Managing $2B In Yearly Ad Spend

Quartile, an ad-optimization platform for ecommerce marketplace sellers, today announced it has acquired Sidecar, a performance-marketing technology provider for ecommerce retailers and brands. The combined platform will work across all major advertising platforms including Google, Microsoft Bing, Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. “Sidecar represented...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Dreamia Selects Kaltura End-to-end Platform to Power Next-generation Kids’ Streaming Service

Thematic channel producer Dreamia selected an end-to-end platform from Kaltura to power PANDA+, Dreamia’s next-generation OTT SVOD streaming service for children and families in Portugal. Now live, the service is powered by a complete end-to-end solution from Kaltura, comprising the Kaltura TV Platform with Kaltura-provided front end and user...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is a tech and Apple expert. And this is the app he says he recommends all iPhone users delete immediately.
CELL PHONES
CNET

If you're worried about online privacy, this is the browser you should use

No one wants to leak their private information as they browse the web. Chrome, Safari, Firefox and other popular browsers can help keep your data away from prying eyes. The caveat, however, is that securing those web browsers requires setting up a few security-minded extensions or tweaking privacy settings in preferences. There is one browser -- with its own privacy-focused search engine -- that takes the setup and fiddling out of the process, going all-in on guarding your data.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
BlogHer

LinkedIn Features You Probably Aren’t Using Enough

In-person networking can be scary—fellow introverts know exactly what I’m talking about. This is the beauty of social media; it allows you to interact with others sans sweaty palms and stumbling over your words. Virtual introductions are easier than ever thanks to social media. And within each one is a list of ever-expanding features that enhance (and evolve) how we connect with one another. LinkedIn is no exception and the best LinkedIn features are probably ones you consistently overlook. The latest developments—a Product page for business owners and the Services Marketplace—is proof that the website is becoming more than just a...
INTERNET
hackaday.com

Touchscreen-Powered USB Hub Selectively Powers Down Devices

One of the most useful features of the Universal Serial Bus is its hot-plugging capability. You simply plug in your device, use it, and unplug it when you’re done. But what if you’ve got a huge number of USB devices? You might not want to use all of them all of the time, but repeatedly unplugging and re-plugging them is inconvenient and wears out the connectors. [Matt G] fixed this problem by building the RUNBOX: a USB hub that can be controlled through a touchscreen.
TECHNOLOGY
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy