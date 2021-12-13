The Low-Down On Selecting An eCommerce Platform

There is a lot to consider when choosing an eCommerce platform, so let’s take a look:

What help is available?

Make sure the help center is pretty much what you’d expect from an eCommerce builder. There needs to be a variety of categories to choose from, such as, ‘add a product’, where you’ll find detailed guides and videos to help you out.

However, what if you need immediate assistance? Make sure there is a live chat option. Most solutions enable you to email members of support staff who are typically available Monday-Friday 8 am – 6 pm, but this differs from provider to provider.

Hopefully, you won’t need to access support, but you need to make sure your business can.

Pricing

Next, look at pricing plans, and make sure that on the whole, they aren’t that expensive. With some providers, there’s a free plan with lots of features that the other plans have, and you can sell products.

However, when you compare free plans to the features of other builders like SquareSpace, BigCommerce, or Shopify, you’ll soon realize that a paid plan makes a lot of sense.

Remember, you are going to need to pay for a number of other things as well, so make sure you factor in the costs as a whole. You will need the likes of cheap VPS, a domain name, and some extra plugins to boost website functionality too.

Features

The entire point of an online store is to sell products or services online. In order to sell online, you should have access to features that make this process easier and help you to sell.

Firstly, make sure the plan does allow you to sell online. Next, find out how many products you can actually sell online? Some plans only give you the ability to sell a maximum of a small number of products. This might suit some people, for example, artists or photographers who have a few pieces that they want to showcase. However, you are somewhat limited to what features you’ll get.

Apps

To enhance your selling experience, and to access more features, you’ll need to look at apps and plug-ins. These are integrations and third-party apps that extend upon the basic features offered.

There’s a wide choice of categories to choose from on most platforms, such as store management apps, marketing apps, payment gateways, etc. If you like the look of an app, click it for more details. Like WordPress plugins, apps are both free and paid.

Details of each app should be revealed when you click its name on the list. Details include price, whether or not there is a free trial, requirements, developer, and support.

Some of the apps even come with a handy setup video so you can follow a step-by-step tutorial to ensure everything works correctly.

Final words on what to consider

So there you have it: everything you need to know when looking for the best eCommerce platform for your needs and requirements.

