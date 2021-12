Dark Star Orchestra has expanded its 2022 winter tour, which will see the group bring its Grateful Dead-inspired performances to the East Coast in March. DSO will kick off the 12-date run of shows at The Palladium in Worcester, MA on March 10th. From there, the band will head up to Portland, ME for two consecutive shows at State Theatre on March 11th and 12th. Another multi-night run, this time at Burlington, VT’s Higher Ground (3/14–3/15), will then send the septet south to Utica, NY for a stop at Stanley Theatre (3/17).

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO