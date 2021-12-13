ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Depression: Has brain network modulation come of age?

By James Kingsland
Medical News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreatments such as electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and surgery to change the brain networks that underlie mood disorders have come a long way since the late 1930s. In the 80 years since its controversial beginning, “neuromodulation” has become a safe and effective form of therapy for mental health...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

