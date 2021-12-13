ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Atletico tough draw for United - never write off Simeone'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high farce of the twice-run Champions League last-16 draw was yet another example of sport's ability to make something seemingly simply so complicated - but at least the Premier League's...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
The Independent

Tributes to retiring Aguero and Anderson caught out – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.FootballTributes were paid to the retiring Sergio Aguero.One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/DLsZ2aL6jg— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 15, 2021An extraordinary striker has retired from the game, but also a great team mate, a friend and a unique personality. Thanks and respect to an authentic Man City phenomenon.I wish you nothing but the...
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
The Independent

Conor Gallagher needs to be playing regular football, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher’s loan spell with Crystal Palace has been “win-win” for all parties involved so far but stressed the importance of the midfielder continuing to play regularly.The 21-year-old has scored six goals and made three assists for the Eagles since joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.Gallagher’s form earned him an England debut last month while the Blues’ own injury issues in midfield has resulted in speculation boss Thomas Tuchel could recall the academy graduate.But Palace manager Vieira said: “I think at his age what is important is to play week in, week out.“You...
Yardbarker

Starfelt reckons Bodø/Glimt is a tough draw

Celtic today found out they will play Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off, in what many Celtic fans saw as a decent draw, although it may be a trickier tie than we initially thought. Situated in the Arctic Circle, Bodo/Glimt are Europe’s most northerly top-flight...
BBC

Nations League: England and Wales get tough group-stage draw

England will face Italy, who beat them in the Euro 2020 final, and Germany in the group stage of the 2022-23 Nations League, while Wales have been drawn with Belgium and the Netherlands. Scotland are in Group B1 with Republic of Ireland, Armenia and Ukraine, while Northern Ireland are in...
The Independent

Manchester City hammer Leeds 7-0 to pass 500 goals under Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola’s Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds Phil Foden Jack Grealish Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.In the process they registered their 500th Premier League goal under Guardiola in just the Spaniard’s 207th game. It was a new record for the competition, eclipsing the previous fastest mark of 234 games by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @premierleague goals under @PepTeam...
The Independent

Chris Smalling scores as Roma return to winning ways against Spezia

Roma returned to winning ways in Serie A after back-to-back losses with a routine 2-0 victory over struggling Spezia at the Stadio Olimpico.Setbacks against Bologna and title-chasing Inter Milan this month had left Roma 11 points adrift of the top four, with Jose Mourinho facing the first mini-crisis of his reign, having taken charge in the summer.But any nerves were quickly calmed as English duo Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham combined for the opener after seven minutes while Roger Ibanez made sure of the win before the hour mark.A day for the defence! ✋Both goals and the clean sheet too!#ASRoma...
