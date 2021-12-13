Kyoto entertainers perform New Year greeting ritual

Former Miss World America Marisa Butler has said that winning the title was a “horrible” experience.The 27-year-old model described her experience of the year she served the title in an interview with Jezebel, and said it left her feeling “belittled”.“Being Miss World America was horrible, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” Butler, who represented the US at Miss World 2018, said. Butler recalled a moment from October 2019 when the owner of the luxury jeweller Jacob & Co, Jacob Arabo, made the model feel uncomfortable at a dining table.Butler claimed that Arabo took away the model’s chopsticks...

