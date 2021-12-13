ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU slaps sanctions on Russian mercenaries, Wagner Group

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on a group of private Russian military contractors it accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East, Africa and Ukraine. EU foreign ministers agreed to slap asset freezes and travel bans on eight people...

Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
Sergey Lavrov
Vladimir Putin
Josep Borrell
985theriver.com

EU leaders consider new sanctions against Russian ‘surprises’

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders will consider on Thursday what economic sanctions they could impose on Russia if Moscow were to launch a new attack on Ukraine, Slovenia’s prime minister said, warning that the bloc was prepared for Russian “surprises”. Ukraine is currently the main...
dallassun.com

Russia's top spy comments on alleged Navalny 'replacement'

Intelligence agencies in the West realize that interest in Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is declining, and they are already looking for his replacement, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has claimed. Speaking to the Moscow newspaper Argumenty i Fakty on Wednesday, Sergey Naryshkin claimed that Western nations were...
manisteenews.com

EU hopes to avoid Ukraine war with talks, sanctions threat

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders on Thursday focused on preventing a Russian military invasion of neighboring Ukraine with threats of unprecedented sanctions for Moscow and the promise of diplomatic talks. And on a day of diplomatic moves, Russia said it submitted draft documents to the United States outlining...
The Independent

Russia hands draft security pacts to US, expects quick talks

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russia submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a senior Russian envoy stood ready to immediately depart for talks in a neutral country on the proposal.Peskov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have another call with U.S. President Joe Biden before the year's end to discuss the security issue, but he said it hasn't been agreed to yet.In a video call with Putin last week, Biden voiced concern about a buildup...
France
Syria
Europe
Germany
Russia
AFP

EU threatens Russia sanctions as NATO backs Ukraine

Western allies on Thursday rejected Russia's bid to thwart Kiev's NATO ambitions and urged Moscow to halt its military build-up along Ukraine's border and return to talks led by France and Germany. European Union leaders, meeting in Brussels, insisted on "the urgent need for Russia to de-escalate tensions caused by the military build-up along its border with Ukraine and aggressive rhetoric". Separately, NATO's North Atlantic Council used similar language, rejecting "the false Russian claims of Ukrainian and NATO provocations" and urged Moscow to "immediately de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments." Both organisations, which share most of their member states, reiterated a threat to impose "massive consequences" on Moscow through sanctions, coordinated between European powers and Washington.
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Moldovan president to Russia: joining the EU is our choice

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moldova aspires to join the European Union and the former Soviet republic has told Russia that this is its choice, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday. Her comments in an interview with Reuters were her clearest public remarks on Moldova's pro-Western course. Since Moldova...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to deploy nukes in Europe

Russia said on Monday that it may deploy nuclear missiles in Europe because it claims NATO is doing the same. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia’s state-run RIA news outlet that it saw “indirect indications” that NATO was nearing deployment of intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) in Europe, so it would be “forced” to do the same, Reuters reported.
NBC News

Ukraine’s border is a frozen no man’s land. Pro-Russian forces are just 50 yards away.

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine — On the eastern edge of Ukraine are scenes reminiscent of World War I. Freezing troops peer through periscopes above deep trenches on the country’s front line at pro-Russian separatists, who are as little as 50 yards away. On Thursday, the trenches were muddy quagmires but are often frozen solid, offering little comfort from the inhospitable cold.
dallassun.com

U.S. Warns Mali Against Accepting Deal To Deploy Russian Mercenaries

The United States has warned Mali against deploying Russia-backed Vagner Group forces, saying a reported deal between the country and the private military contractor would divert money away from efforts to fight terrorism and could ultimately destabilize the region. Vagner Group forces "will not bring peace to Mali, but rather...
manisteenews.com

EU, ex-Soviet state leaders meet as Russia tensions simmer

BRUSSELS (AP) — As tensions with Russia simmer, European Union leaders met Wednesday with their counterparts from Ukraine and four other former Soviet republics and pledged to deepen political, trade, energy and cultural ties. The EU’s Eastern Partnership includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. The president of...
SFGate

Putin discusses Ukraine tensions with Macron, Niinistö

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday spoke on the phone with his French and Finnish counterparts and reiterated his demand for guarantees precluding NATO from expanding to Ukraine or deploying weapons there. The Russian leader's phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish President Sauli...
