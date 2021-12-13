The Broken Men Foundation is shaping young lives in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Broken Men Foundation, a Richmond non-profit organization that helps young men use the pain of their past to impact their community and lead in a positive way, celebrated a recent class of graduates from its youth academy.

The young men, who range in age from 12 to 18, completed a 16-week program aimed at helping them become better men through academic achievement, the establishment of social skills, and community involvement.

The non-profit was created in 2014 and is led by men from all walks of life hoping to make a positive impact on the next generation of men.

"We want to make sure that we're talking about life-coping skills and different things and make sure these young men make better decisions. To make them live for another day," founder and president Ellery Lundy said.

Click here for more information about the organization.