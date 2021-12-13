ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

One Degree Hotter: How Megan Thee Stallion Made Good on Her Promise to Graduate College

By Mankaprr Conteh
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKu62_0dLURN9B00

“Leave me alone right quick, y’all!” Megan Thee Stallion says playfully to her glam team.

It’s the day after the commencement ceremony at Texas Southern University in Houston, where the hometown hero and Grammy-winner just earned her Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration, just like she always said she would.

Shortly after our conversation on Zoom, Megan attended another ceremony, where she received the ​​18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. All in a weekend’s work for one of the hottest rappers in the world.

Around the time when Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, came onto the scene, she was still an undergraduate at Prairie View A&M University, just outside of Houston. “I thought I wanted to be a nurse and then I found myself at school and I was like, okay, definitely don’t want to be a nurse,” she says. “I didn’t tell my parents I switched my major and then I started really rapping. I left Prairie View and I came home. I got a job, but I was still going to community colleges. Finally, I was like you know what? I need to go back on campus. So then that’s when I wound up at Texas Southern University.”

In 2019, she told Rolling Stone that she hoped to use her degree to open assisted-living facilities in the city, a noble pursuit considering her resounding success in music. She’s also made a point to fund the higher education of other young women. That same year, she hosted a beauty pageant where the 23-year-old winner — crowned the “Cognac Queen,” after a song on Megan’s Tina Snow EP — earned a $2,500 scholarship prize. The following year, she offered two $10,000 scholarships for women of color and sponsored a full ride for a student to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University this summer.

She seems to have a bigger educational endeavor in the works. I ask her about a photograph of her with the US Secretary of Education that had begun to float around the internet, but she remains tight-lipped. “It was supposed to be a surprise,” says Megan. “I still don’t want to tell you what it was for.” In the meantime, you can help Texas Southern students like Megan cross the finish line by supporting a scholarship pool the University has set up to celebrate her: Thee Megan Fund . Read our conversation with the hot girl grad below.

Megan, how do you feel? When we first hopped on this call, you said you were relieved.
I definitely feel super relieved because I feel like I’ve been at school for so long. When I got famous, I had to start taking two classes at a time. This last semester I was like, okay, just give me a full class load because I want to be done. I want to be out of here. And now I’m like, yes, I did it. I can’t believe it. I’m really a college graduate, so I feel good.

How many classes was a full load for you this past semester?
Five classes.

Lord, I took four classes at a time in school and that was hard.
I just wanted to be done. I wanted to get out of there. I kept asking my Dean. I was like, “What do I have to do to just be finished?” She was like, “Okay, Megan, you really going to have to buckle down and these are the last classes that you have to take.”

How did you have to adjust to that workload? Did you have to change anything about your schedule or your life in order to accommodate the five classes?
Every time I had an assignment or something due, one of my managers would just pull me to the side and be like, “Hey Megan, you know you got to do this presentation today.” Or “Hey Megan, you know you got to turn this assignment in today.” They would just come up on me at random times telling me what I had to do. It’s probably good it worked out like that because I don’t like feeling like, oh my gosh, I have to do this, I have to do that . Just spring it on me. I would have not been successful this semester without my team.

What would you say was the most rewarding part of this college experience for you?
I definitely feel like it taught me focus. I feel like it taught me discipline and I met some of my best friends at college. The girls that I met when I was a freshman, I’m still best friends with them to this day. They’re like my sisters.

How did you celebrate yesterday?
We went to dinner and we just had a little party at the restaurant and I went to my uncle’s house and I had a party with my family. It was just turnt up the whole day.

Where did y’all go to eat?
Del Frisco’s. I love Del Frisco’s.

So out to dinner, was that with your friends and then the party at your uncle’s was a family party?
Right, so directly after graduation, my family went to my uncle’s house and we partied over there for a little bit. My friends came over there too, but then I wanted to have a separate turn up just for my friends because it was going to get a little ratchet, so we just took it to dinner.

Your cake was so cute.
I know. I was crying.

Who got you the cake?
D’usse bought me a cake and then some Hotties brought me a cake when I was at school. I invited some Hotties to my graduation, so they got me a really nice cake.

How many fans did you invite?
25? Yeah, it was like 25 of them. It was Hotties that I recognized from Twitter and Instagram. They’re always saying such nice and positive things, so I’m like, y’all should definitely come experience this with me today because y’all have been day ones.

Your school has established a scholarship fund in your name. That’s awesome. Was your administration at Texas Southern always very supportive of you?
For a little while they didn’t know I was a rapper until one day I came and I was like, “I think I’m about to go on tour, so is it a way I could continue my degree online? What can I do?” And they were like, what are you talking about? I finally told them everything I had going on and they saw it for themselves and they were like, “Oh wow. Well, we do offer these courses online.” The whole time with that, they were super supportive. My Dean, Dr. Rasmus, she was on my butt all the time like an aunt: “You need to do this, make sure you’re doing that.” She definitely helped me throughout the whole way.

What are your future plans with your degree now?
I’m still going to open up these assisted living facilities and I definitely want to hire new college graduates. Nobody ever wants to hire you fresh out of college. They feel like you have no experience, so I want to create a place where you can get experience.

What would you say, aside from being a superstar while trying to get your degree, was the most challenging thing about your experience in college?
The most challenging thing about college was definitely staying motivated to finish because I was going through so many things and sometimes I’ll just be like, man, forget all this . I just want to go hide in the corner. I’m stressed. But I still kept my mom and my grandmother at the back of my mind. Before they passed away, they saw me going to college and they were really hard on me about finishing college, so I was like, you know what? I’m not just doing it for myself, I’m doing it for them too . I want them to be so proud.

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Tory Lanez Allegedly Shouted ‘Dance, Bitch’ at Megan Thee Stallion Before Shooting Her Feet: Detective

An “intoxicated” Tory Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before shooting at the feet of Megan Thee Stallion during a roadside dispute following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house last year, according to testimony Tuesday in the rapper’s felony assault case in Los Angeles. LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner said Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, recounted the vivid exchange during police interviews after she allegedly was shot in both feet by the Alone at Prom rapper, born Daystar Peterson, upon exiting a vehicle in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020. “As she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr. Peterson yelling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

Two key organizers of the main Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. are coming in from the cold. Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence are set to testify next week before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pair will deliver testimony and turn over documents, including text messages, that indicate the extensive involvement members of Congress and the Trump administration had in planning the House challenge to certifying Biden’s election and rally near the White House where Donald Trump spoke — efforts that ultimately contributed to a massive and violent attack on the Capitol. Among the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Residents of Trump-Loving Retirement Community Arrested for Allegedly Voting Twice in 2020 Election

Authorities have arrested and charged three residents of a Florida retirement community for allegedly casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. Joan Halstead, Jay Ketcik, and John Rider all face a third-degree felony charge for their votes, which could land them in prison for up to five years. It’s unknown which candidate they favored, but Halstead and Ketcik are both registered Republicans, The Orlando Sentinel reported (Rider does not have a register party affiliation). The retirement community where the trio lived, The Villages, is also a well-known MAGA hub, and pro-Trump material has reportedly...
ORLANDO, FL
blavity.com

Megan Thee Stallion & Cash App Launch Exclusive Apparel Drop With Proceeds Going To Charity

Megan Thee Stallion and Cash by Cash App have partnered to launch a limited-edition apparel drop "for hotties, by hotties." Designed by Megan Thee Stallion and created by Cash by Cash App, the Hot Girl Enterprise collection features flaming-red bike shorts, a flame-plastered reversible "Hot Girl Enterprise" bucket hat, and a "Hot Girl Enterprise" yellow T-shirt. It's available today with prices set at $20-$30.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Elle

Megan Thee Stallion Just Got Her Bachelor's Degree On Top of Everything Else

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is graduating from Texas Southern University with a bachelor's degree in health administration. The 26-year-old has been pursuing her degree as she takes over the music industry, and she celebrated her accomplishment on Instagram with some photos in her school's swag. “I’ll be graduating from...
COLLEGES
Popculture

Megan Thee Stallion Achieves Amazing Honor at Texas Southern University

Megan Thee Stallion walked across the stage as a health administration graduate from Texas Southern University on Saturday. The "Captain Hook" rapper shared photos from the happy day via social media after earning her degree. "Meg Thee Graduate I know my parents are looking down on me so proud Thank...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate College#College Graduates#Long Island University#Texas Southern University#Health Administration
Black Enterprise

Degrees Like Megan! Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Earns Degree From Texas Southern University, Sets Up College Fund

This past Saturday, Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion went home with a college degree from Texas Southern University in Houston. The Texas native was beaming with pride as she was seen with Texas Southern University’s President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young on its Facebook page as they acknowledged her accomplishment.
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order’ Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy. The final vote tally was 228-208, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), voting in favor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Father’s Search for Missing Son Uncovers Two Sets of Human Remains — and More Questions

David Robinson’s back patio used to be his comfort zone, a haven from the PTSD he still suffers after his time in the Army. On June 23, 2021, though, that little slice of heaven in Columbia, South Carolina, was rife with anxiety and fear when his daughter called him to tell him that his 24-year-old son, Daniel, was missing.  The younger Robinson worked as a geologist for Matrix New World Engineering in Arizona, and was, in his father’s words “a scientist — a brilliant mind.” So David was more than a little concerned when his daughter told him that one of...
BUCKEYE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Rally Organizers Sue to Prevent Committee From Getting Their Phone Records

Organizers of the Jan. 6 rally, hoping to keep Congress from obtaining their cell phone data, have sue telecom giant Verizon. The plaintiffs include former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s niece, Maggie Mulvaney, as well as Justin Caporale, Tim Unes, and Megan Powers. The organizers of rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol argue in the suit that the subpoena from the House committee investigating Jan. 6 requesting cell phone records “lacks a lawful purpose and seeks to invade the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights to privacy and to confidential political communications.” The plaintiffs also claim that they “voluntarily sat...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Siedah Garrett on Her Years With Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Diana Ross

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett. Siedah Garrett will go down in pop-music history as the woman who co-wrote “Man in the Mirror” for Michael Jackson and then duetted with him on the worldwide hit “I Just Can’t Stop...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Fox News Hosts, Don Jr. Pleaded With Mark Meadows to Get Trump to Call Off Insurrection: Jan. 6 Committee

“It is really bad up here on the hill.” “The president needs to stop this ASAP.” “Fix this now.” Those were all text messages from Republican members of Congress to Mark Meadows during the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, according to testimony Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) gave on Tuesday morning. Cheney reads the texts from Republicans to former Chief of Staff Meadows on 1/6:pic.twitter.com/2peJEHkcvi — The Recount (@therecount) December 14, 2021 Fox News’ most prominent hosts also frantically texted Trump’s former chief of staff, begging him to compel the president to tell the crowd to leave. Cheney, the ranking Republican on the Jan. 6 committee, read...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Compare and Contrast: Fox News Anchors’ Frantic Jan 6. Texts to Mark Meadows vs. What They Told Viewers

Fox News has spent the bulk of the year deflecting blame for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol from former President Trump, while placing it onto left-wing activists the network’s hosts claim without evidence instigated the insurrection. The propaganda push was exposed for what it is on Monday night, when Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) read urgent texts some of network’s biggest stars sent Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, begging the White House chief of staff to get the president to make a national address imploring his supporters to go home. The network’s programming had not addressed the bombshell texts from...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Andrew Cuomo Ordered to Give Back the $5.1 Million He Made Off a Covid-19 Book He Didn’t Write

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to hand over about $5.1 million he made from a book he “wrote” — i.e. a book he reportedly made his staffers write — about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, The New York Times reports. The decision, handed down Tuesday by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, ordered Cuomo to give the proceeds to the state attorney general’s office. The AG’s office has also been given the authority to enforce the ruling. But getting the full sum may be difficult, as Cuomo donated $500,000 to charity and dropped another $1 million in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Finally Breaks Silence on Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott finally spoke about the Astroworld tragedy in a 50-minute conversation with Charlamagne Tha God that was posted Thursday. In his first interview since the Houston festival on Nov. 5 that killed 10 people, the rapper claimed he did not know anyone died until after his performance. “I’ve been...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy