Nevertheless They Persisted: Golden Globes Announce 2022 Nominees After Scandal-Filled Year

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
After a scandal-plagued year , the Golden Globes forged ahead with film and television nominees for its 2022 show, which is set to take place Jan. 9, but will not be televised.

In the film world, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog led all nominees with seven each, including Best Motion Picture – Drama. In that category, they’ll compete against Coda , Dune. and King Richard .

Belfast stars Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan. and Ciarán Hinds were all nominated for acting awards as well, while Branagh picked up Best Director and Screenplay nods. Campion also earned directing and screenwriting nominations for Power of the Dog , while stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee earned acting looks (Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood also notched a Best Original Score nomination for his work on the film).

Other big film nominees included Adam McKay’s new satire Don’t Look Up , Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest Licorice Pizza, and Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of West Side Story . Those three will vie for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy against Tick, Tick… Boom! and Cyrano .

Over in television, Succession led all nominees with five, including Best Television Series — Drama, where it’s up against The Morning Show , Pose , Squid Game, and Lupin . Succession stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong will both compete in the Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama, while Sarah Snook landed a Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama nod, and Kieran Culkin a Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television nomination.

Both The Morning Show and Ted Lasso picked up four nominations each. Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, and Mark Duplass all received acting nods, as did Ted Lasso ’s Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein. Ted Lasso is also up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy where it’ll compete against The Great , Hacks , Only Murders in the Building , and Reservation Dogs .

The nominees for the 79th Annual Golden Globes were announced three days after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tried to ensure the film and television industries that it was working to rectify various issues that were exposed over the past year. In particular, the HFPA came under fire for its lack of diversity , and for its voting members engaging in unethical behavior , like accepting gifts to sway votes. As part of the backlash, NBC — the network that had long aired the Globes — announced that it would not broadcast the show in 2022.

In its open letter , the HFPA touted its efforts to improve the diversity of its ranks, saying it welcomed “our largest and most diverse group of journalists to date, all of whom are excited to be first-time voters this year.” The HFPA also noted its new five-year partnership with the NAACP that will “address diversity issues within our organization and Hollywood overall.”

“The last eight months have been difficult,” the HFPA said, “but we are proud of the changes we have achieved so far. We’ve taken time to reflect on past missteps and reform our organization for the better. We have worked tirelessly to not only adopt changes addressing policies and conduct, diversity and equity, and voting but to implement these changes thoroughly and meaningfully.”

2022 Golden Globe Nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In The Heights

Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Other Woman
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villenueve – Dune

Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score
The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
Encanto – Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias
Dune – Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song
King Richard , “Be Alive” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Encanto , “Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Belfast , “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison
Respect , “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die , “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupin

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su – Squid Game

#Golden Globes
