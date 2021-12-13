ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What is Elon Musk’s net worth and is he the richest person in the world?

By Felix Allen, Kevin Quinitchett
 3 days ago
ELON Musk is the eccentric billionaire behind some of the world's most innovative companies including SpaceX and Tesla.

Musk's notoriety for his inventions earned him the title for Person of the Year by Time Magazine on December 13, 2021.

What is Elon Musk's net worth?

Self-made billionaire Elon Musk became the richest person on the planet in January 2021 with an estimated personal fortune of $185bn (£136bn).

In 2020, it was reported that Musk made $6.7billion, 11 times more high than the next highest-paid US CEO.

A notorious workaholic, he doesn't spend his money on lavish vacations or expensive hobbies.

Instead, the entrepreneur spends most of his free time at the office or in factories.

At the end of the day he heads back to one of several Los Angeles mansions he owns.

Now, Musk has made the price of Bitcoin break all-time records after he revealed Tesla invested $1.5billion in the cryptocurrency.

It soared beyond $48,000 in February 2021 on the cyptocurrency markets as investors raced to take advantage of an inevitable post-Musk surge.

Meanwhile another tweet from Musk sent another crytocurrency soaring after he described the once-mocked Dogecoin currency as "the future".

The coin, which began as a joke in 2013, has surged in value by 1,250% over the past year after a huge number of investors decided to simultaneously pump cash into the coin to make it a legit trading option.

How did he make his fortune?

In 1995 he and his brother Kimbal started software firm Zip2, which created internet city guides for the New York Times and Chicago Tribune.

Four years later, in February 1999, Compaq acquired the first for $307million in cash.

Musk pocketed $22million for his seven per cent share from the sale.

Later in 1999 he co-founded X.com, one of the world's first online banks, which merged with PayPal the following year.

Musk was ousted from his role as CEO in October 2000 due to disagreements with other company executives over his wish to move PayPal's Unix-based infrastructure to Microsoft one.

In 2002, PayPal was acquired by eBay for $1.5billion in stock.

Musk, who held 11.7 per cent of PayPal shares, scored a huge payday from the move, receiving $165million.

He went on to found SpaceX and took over Tesla Motors, which is now worth around $70bn.

What companies does Elon Musk own?

Elon Musk began investing in space travel in 2001 when he tried to buy Russian ballistic missiles that he hoped could send payloads into space.

Instead he set about building his own rockets through his firm SpaceX.

The company has pioneered re-usable rockets and has successfully landed its Falcon 9 craft, a first for an orbital rocket.

SpaceX has won contracts to launch payloads into orbit for NASA and is now valued at more than $20bn.

Musk has much grander plans including a colony of a million people living under glass domes on Mars.

In May 2020, SpaceX launched its first manned flight, the Demo-2, becoming the first private company to place a person into orbit and dock a crewed space-craft with the ISS.

In 2004, Musk was involved in refinancing start-up tech firm Tesla Motors and oversaw the design of its the Roadster electric car.

He took over as boss in 2008 and has led the push to make electric cars mainstream.

In 2018, Musk was forced to resign as Tesla chairman and pay a $20million fine after settling a deal with US regulators over tweets about taking the company private.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said his claims were "false and misleading".

The company's market cap hit $100bn in January 2020, helping Musk's personal net worth soar.

Musk funded the SolarCity firm founded by his cousins in 2006, which makes solar panels.

By 2013, SolarCity was the second largest provider of solar power systems in the US.

Tesla acquired SolarCity for more than $2billion in 2016 and converted it into its solar division.

But the announcement of the deal resulted in a more than 10 percent drop in Tesla's stock price.

He also co-founded Hyperloop One, which aims to develop high-speed train travel, and The Boring Company which is testing cheaper ways to dig tunnels.

Another of Musk's start-up is Neuralink, which aims to integrate the human brain with artificial intelligence through implants in the skull.

Elon Musk, inventor of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, attracts just as much publicity for his behavior on Twitter Credit: Reuters

Was Elon Musk featured in Time Magazine?

Throughout the years, Elon Musk garnered much media attention for his professional innovations, as well as the events of his personal life.

On December 13, 2021, the inventor earned the cover of Time Magazine when they named their Person of the Year.

The publication said of Musk, "To Musk, his vast fortune is a mere side effect of his ability not just to see but to do things others cannot, in arenas where the stakes are existential."

In the December edition, Musk discussed his reasons and goals for space exploration.

"The goal overall has been to make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilization," said Musk.

"And the next really big thing is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring the animals and creatures of Earth there," the inventor continued.

Mashed

Instagram Isn't Happy About Martha Stewart's Support Of Elon Musk

Elon Musk has been known as an eccentric and controversial character in the news for as long as he has been in the public eye. According to the South China Morning Post, some of the billionaire business magnate's most memorable moments range from buying a wildly out-of-his-price-range car (well before he had made his fortune) to purchasing and selling 20,000 flame-throwers and even making plans to populate Mars.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

What Is Going On With Elon Musk’s New Haircut?

In absolute terms, Elon Musk’s new haircut isn’t that dramatic: maybe a centimeter off the sides, little extra growth on top. Barely a blip in the grand scheme of male hair design. But when the richest person on Earth changes his look in any way, it makes waves....
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Piers Morgan brands Elon Musk’s ‘Time Person of the Year’ critics as ‘whiny woke wastrels’

Piers Morgan certainly doesn’t mince his words, and after Elon Musk was announced Time’s Person of the Year, the formerGood Morning Britain host had quite a lot to say. In his MailOnline column, Morgan acknowledged that although the SpaceX founder and CEO “isn’t everyone’s cup of tea”, those who criticise the decision to award him the accolade are “whiny woke wastrels” who are “throwing their toys out of their strollers.”
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

An ex-engineer says she was harassed and groped at Elon Musk’s SpaceX ‘bros’ club’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Three months ago, Ashley Kosak read a letter from former Blue Origin employees alleging a toxic and sexist work environment at Jeff Bezos’s commercial spaceflight company. The document made her think about her experience at her own employer: Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Bad Omen For Tesla? Here's What Happened To Amazon Stock After Jeff Bezos Was Time's 'Person Of The Year'

Controversial and influential Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was recently named Time Magazine’s "Person of the Year" for 2021. The award is a tremendous honor for Musk, but some long-time Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors may still have nightmares about the time Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos was also named Time’s "Person of the Year."
STOCKS
