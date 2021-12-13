ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Woman arrested, accused of breaking sink in Florida bar bathroom during ‘intimate’ encounter

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 6 days ago

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole woman was charged with criminal mischief after an intimate encounter in a pub bathroom ended up breaking the sink off the wall Tuesday, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit said Kathryn Trammel, 37, and a “friend” were in the bathroom of the Irish 31 Pub in Seminole together when staff members asked them to leave.

The pair then sat at the bar before entering the bathroom again and leaving a short time later, police said. However, the pub staff noticed after this second bathroom visit, the sink was broken off the wall, according to the affidavit.

This prompted the pub’s owner to press charges.

Police said after being read her rights, Trammel admitted to getting physical with her friend in the bathroom and breaking the sink off the wall, causing $500 in damages.

Trammel did not elaborate exactly how the sink was damaged.

Comments / 27

Jennifer Jackson
6d ago

Why was she the only one charged...it took 2! Should counter sue for discrimination.

RB Largo
5d ago

The other person was probably black, you know in today's world if you accuse a black person of something it racist and always the white man's fault.

