The government’s relief measures provided much-needed financial assistance to US citizens. One of the benefits that the citizens received was the mortgage bailout; the scheme ensured that the sufferers of the pandemic didn’t have to extend their misery by paying mortgages. However, the tenure of the bailout is about to end, and that begs the question regarding the immediate future of the residents. CNBC reports that other options are available to the citizens that might reduce their hardships.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO