ST. LOUIS – For the past number of weeks, you’ve been seeing this jolly bunch pop up at area stoplights and delighting commuters with their slick Santa moves. They are the dancing Santas, and last week they were at Clayton and Lindbergh collecting donations for area charities. Reggie Vanderson from Pure Entertainment Company is the brainchild of The Dancing Santas and their goal is to put a smile on your face especially during the holidays.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO